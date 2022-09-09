Airbnb seems to be aware of and responding to the criticism, it seems, since it has been about six years since Chayka penned his piece and times have changed.

Currently, Airbnb offerings comprise OMG!, a group of residences that seem to be out of this world (signified by a little UFO sign at the top of the menu), as well as more traditional offerings such as beach houses, cabins, bed and breakfast places and iconic cities. No more is the tagline “belong anywhere” visible on the Airbnb splash page.

Chayka writes that he is, in fact, fond of the AirSpace aesthetic, which he says he finds “tasteful, clean, modern”. Yet he is also disturbed because “It’s hard to identify with something so empty at its core.”

Chayka says our options are limited when we are faced with the rise of AirSpace. He writes: “The first is finding ‘the advantages of blankness,’ as Koolhaas writes, becoming connoisseurs of ‘the colour variations in the fluorescent lighting of an office building just before sunset, the subtleties of the slightly different whites of an illuminated sign at night.’”

He also suggests that people seek out the truly local rather than the pseudo-authentic homogenised Airbnb experience: “a simple personal choice to become more invested in the local than the mobile — to opt for the flawed community bed & breakfast rather than the temporary, immaculate apartment. Seeking out difference is important, particularly when technology makes it so easy to avoid doing so.”

Chayka ends his essay ominously, warning people against accepting a deceptively universal yet reassuring aesthetic offered by Airbnb’s sterile spaces: “Once you take the place of the people who live there, you can head out to their favourite coffee shops, or workspaces, which will be instantly recognizable because they look just like the apartment that you’re living in.

“You will probably enjoy it. You might think, ‘This is nice, I am comfortable.’ And then you can move on to the next one, only a click away.”