Remember the floppy disk? A relic from the 1990s, floppies were wildly popular among computer users who used desktop computers with built-in drives. They were eventually replaced by USB sticks or external hard drives, not to mention cloud services.

The obsolete media may not be dead yet, though – apparently, the founder of floppydisk.com says there is still demand for them in the airline industry.

Tom Persky, the self-proclaimed “last man standing in the floppy disk business” says the airline industry is one of his biggest customers in a new book by Niek Hilkmann and Thomas Walskaar called "Floppy Disk Fever: The Curious Afterlives of a Flexible Medium".

In an interview from the book, republished in American Institute of Graphic Arts’ (AIGA) Eye on Design website, Persky’s company is described as one that’s “dedicated to the selling and recycling of floppy disks.

“Other services include disk transfers, a recycling program, and selling used and/or broken floppy disks to artists around the world. All of this makes floppydisk.com a key player in the small yet profitable contemporary floppy scene.”

Persky tells Hilkman and Walskaar that in the 1980s and 1990s he was in the business of duplicating – but that his business eventually evolved: “My business, which used to be 90 percent CD and DVD duplication, is now 90 percent selling blank floppy disks. It’s shocking to me.”

Persky confesses that he took his business where his customers wanted him to, and it was a natural process: “When people ask me: ‘Why are you into floppy disks today?’ the answer is: ‘Because I forgot to get out of the business.’”

He also points out that industrial customers make up the bulk of his blank floppy disk orders: