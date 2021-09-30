Thursday, September 30, 2021

EU extends Covid-19 vaccine export controls

The EU has said it will extend its export control mechanism for vaccines for another three months, until the end the year, and then replace it with a "monitoring" scheme.

The export control mechanism, introduced on January 29, means makers of vaccines produced in the EU need to get approval before shipping the doses outside the bloc.

It was brought in at the start of the EU's vaccination roll-out, which was extremely sluggish initially because of a big shortfall in the amount of doses UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca had promised.

South Africa's Ramaphosa eases restrictions to lowest level

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has eased restrictions aimed at combating the pandemic to the country's lowest alert, level 1, the second such loosening this month.

In a televised address, Ramaphosa announced the country would move down one level in a five-tier system of restrictions, where five is the highest, to an 'adjusted level 1' as SouthAfrica emerges from its third wave dominated by the Delta variant.

Nearly 109.5M vaccine jabs administered in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered nearly 109.5 million vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

More than 53.8 million people have been given a first dose of a vaccine, while around 44.5 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry recorded 29,104 new coronavirus cases, 216 fatalities, and 32,119 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Greece imposes restrictions for its second largest city

Greece will impose a nighttime curfew and ban music at bars, cafes and restaurants in Thessaloniki, its second biggest city, following an increase in cases, the government has said.

Infections have stabilised across the country but cases have surged in northern Greece.

The civil protection ministry said Thessaloniki city and its wider region and the neighbouring region of Halkidiki, along with the central city of Larissa will be moved into tier 4 restrictions for a week on October1.

Egypt receives first 1.6M doses of Pfizer vaccine from US

Egypt has received 1.6 million doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer as a gift from the United States as part of the COVAX initiative, the first batch of a total of 5 million doses, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt has been quickly accumulating a stock of vaccines for its population of over 100 million, having already received vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik, Johnson & Johnson, as well as Sinovac, which it is also producing locally.

Romania daily cases soar amid low vaccinations

Romania has recorded 12,032 cases, its highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic.

In the last month, Romania’s infections have risen from about 1,000 cases a day to the record of more than 12,000 reported Thursday.

There are 1,364 patients in intensive care, close to the ICU capacity at a national level.

Romania has the European Union’s second-lowest vaccination rate, with just 34 percent of all adults fully vaccinated. Data published by health authorities indicated between September 20-26, nearly 75 percent of reported cases and 92 percent of deaths occurred among unvaccinated people.

WHO: Africa lags on vaccination, healthcare workers at risk

Only 15 of Africa's 54 nations have fully vaccinated 10 percent of their populations and many frontline health workers remain at risk, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Council of Nurses (ICN) said.

They called for speeding up distribution of doses to those at risk on the continent amid what the WHO called "opaque delivery plans" and "bottlenecks" in the rollout of vaccines in Africa.

Vaccine mandate for Slovenia public employees blocked

Slovenia's Constitutional Court has blocked a government plan to make vaccines mandatory for public employees, hours before it was due to come into force.

The government had planned to require around 31,000 people including civil servants, policemen and soldiers to either be vaccinated or to have recovered in order to continue working.

The mandate was due to come into effect on Friday but in response to a complaint against the measure brought by the police officers' union the court decided to block its implementation.

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in cases

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 2,478 new cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.

Italy reports over 3,800 new cases

Italy has reported 51 deaths against 63 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,804 from 3,212 .

Some 308,836 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 295,452, the Health Ministry said.

UK records over 36,400 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 137 daily deaths and 36,480 new cases, with infections over the last week continuing to climb after pupils returned to school.

Cases in the last seven days were up 6.5 percent on the week before while daily fatalities of people who had tested positive within the last 28 days were down 14 percent.

Ukraine reports highest daily cases since April

Ukraine has reported its highest number of daily cases since April as authorities prepared to introduce compulsory vaccinations for teachers and government officials.

A government tally reported 11,757 new infections over the past 24 hours, while 194 fatalities and 2,556 hospitalisations were recorded over the same period.

Authorities in the post-Soviet country of around 40 million people initially struggled with a lack of vaccines and are now fighting an uphill battle to convince a vaccine-sceptic population to get inoculated.

Somalia opens first public oxygen plant to help treat patients

Somalia's first public oxygen plant has opened, in a ray of hope for a country where a lifesaving treatment for the virus has been largely unavailable to patients during the pandemic.

Global demand for medical oxygen has surged with the pandemic, and many countries have experienced desperate shortages.

This and a lack of other equipment mean Africans seriously ill are more likely to die than patients elsewhere, according to a study published in May by medical journal The Lancet, which cited data from 64 hospitals in 10 countries.

The new plant in Mogadishu was purchased for $240,700 (282,000 euros) from Turkey by the Hormuud Salaam Foundation, established by the country's largest telecoms company, Hormuud.

Unvaccinated Pakistanis face strict restrictions

Pakistani authorities have announced strict restrictions on non-vaccinated people in the country, including a ban on boarding domestic and international flights.

Non-vaccinated people will also not be allowed into educational institutions, shopping malls or restaurants as of Friday, said the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan's anti-virus task force, urging people to get vaccinated before the Friday deadline.

Asad Umar, who heads the nation’s anti-virus strategy, said in a separate statement that the only way to overcome the coronavirus pandemic was to "get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated".