Monday, October 11, 2021

Russia's daily cases and deaths hover near all-time high

Russia’s daily infections and deaths have hovered near all-time highs amid sluggish vaccination rates and the Kremlin's reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 29,409 new confirmed cases — the highest number since the year’s start and just slightly lower than the pandemic record reached in December.

After registering the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic at 968 over the weekend, it reported 957 new deaths.

Merck seeks FDA authorisation for anti-Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has said that it applied for emergency use authorisation of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease.

Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalisations by 50 percent.

AstraZeneca logs upbeat trial results from new drug

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca has revealed more positive results from a trial of a treatment for virus symptoms.

The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, achieved a "statistically significant reduction in severe Covid-19 or death" in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The group's treatment, known as AZD7442, has been undergoing phase 3 or final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

New Zealand announces 'no jab, no job' policy

New Zealand has announced a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers.

"We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1.

Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with Covid-19