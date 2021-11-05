Friday, November 5, 2021

Gene linked to doubling risk of death found by UK scientists

British scientists have identified a gene that doubles the risk of dying from Covid-19, providing new insights into why some people are more susceptible to the disease than others, while opening up possibilities for targeted medicine.

Around 60 percent of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers at Oxford University said.

The discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the effect of Covid-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

US vaccine hesitancy starting to dwindle

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again.

Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and the nation’s over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic when it started nearly two years ago, is enthusiastically embracing vaccines.

Nearly 98 percent of the over-65 population has received at least one Covid-19 shot and more than 25 percent of them have gotten boosters, just weeks after they were authorized.

The improving metrics could get a boost from President Joe Biden’s workplace mandate unveiled on Thursday and the launch of Covid-19 shots in elementary-age students.

Booster shots after six months in Germany

Germany will offer a Covid-19 booster to all vaccinated people six months after receiving their previous dose, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Friday.

“Booster shots after six months should become the norm, not the exception," Spahn said following a meeting with health ministers from the country’s federal states, adding that this will provide stronger protection.

Germany reported a record 37,120 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest single-day count since the pandemic began early last year. The surge in new infections raised fears that the winter would lead to more outbreaks.

France deaths up by 26

France has reported 90,963 coronavirus deaths, up by 26, and 8,998 new cases.

The country reports 1,089 people are in intensive care units (ICUs) for Covid-19, down by 10.

Italy Covid-19 cases go up

Italy has reported 6,764 coronavirus cases, up from 5,905 on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

Pfizer says antiviral pill cuts risk of severe Covid-19 by 89 percent

A trial of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89 percent the chances of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said.

The results appear to surpass those seen with Merck & Co Inc's pill molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the likelihood of dying or being hospitalized for patients also at high risk of serious illness.

Full trial data is not yet available from either company.

Pfizer said it plans to submit interim trial results for its pill, which is given in combination with an older antiviral called ritonavir, to the US Food and Drug Administration as part of the emergency use application it opened in October.

The combination treatment, which will have the brand name Paxlovid, consists of three pills given twice daily.

The planned analysis of 1,219 patients in Pfizer's study looked at hospitalizations or deaths among people diagnosed with mild to moderate Covid-19 with at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, s uch as obesity or older age.

It found that 0.8 percent of those given Pfizer's drug within three days of symptom onset were hospitalised and none had died by 28 days after treatment. That compared with a hospitalisation rate of 7 percent for placebo patients. There were also seven deaths in the placebo group.

Germany sees second straight Covid case record

Germany has recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases as infections pick up across Europe, and its disease control center said unvaccinated people now face a “very high” risk of infection.

The country saw 37,120 reported new infections over the past 24 hours, according to the disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute. That compared with Thursday's figure of 33,949 – which in turn topped the previous record of 33,777 set on December 18 last year.