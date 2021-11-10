Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Germany hits record-high daily Covid-19 cases

Germany has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, pushing authorities to consider tighter measures.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 39,676 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 236 more virus-related deaths.

The country’s active cases climbed to 331,200, marking a new high in the current fourth wave of the pandemic, according to the official data.

New cases have jumped sharply in recent weeks in the eastern regions of Saxony and Thuringia, which have the lowest vaccination rates among the 16 federal states.

Karl Lauterbach, politician and health expert with Germany's Social Democrats, has called for stricter measures, which may include new restrictions for the unvaccinated.

UK researchers identify T-cell targets for future vaccines

British researchers said that they have identified proteins in the coronavirus that are recognised by T-cells of people who are exposed to the virus but resist infection, possibly providing a new target for vaccine developers.

The University College London researchers examined 731 health workers in two London hospitals during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and found that many had not tested positive despite likely exposure to the original coronavirus.

They found that, while a subset of the workers did not generate antibodies or test positive with PCR tests, they had still generated a large and broad T-cell response following possible exposure.

This suggests that rather than the workers avoiding exposure to the coronavirus altogether, the T-cells had cleared the virus before there were any symptoms or positive test result — a so-called "abortive infection", the researchers said.

Immunity against Covid-19 is a complex picture, and while there is evidence of waning antibody levels six months after vaccination, T-cells are also believed to play a vital role in providing protection.

UK reports 39,329 new cases, 214 more deaths

Britain has reported 39,329 new Covid-19 cases and 214 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 33,117 cases and 262 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Japan to buy 1.6M courses of Merck's pill

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have said the Japanese government will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their Covid-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir.

Countries have rushed to sign deals to buy molnupiravir, since data last month showed that when given early in the illness the drug could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe Covid-19.

Italy records 60 coronavirus deaths with 7,891 new cases

Italy has reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths against 68 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,891 from 6,032.

Italy has registered 132,551 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.83 million cases to date.

Azerbaijan ensures $350M in loans to fight Covid-19 -ministry

Azerbaijan has secured loans worth $350 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry said.

The South Caucasus country will receive $250 million from ADB and $100 million from AIIB, the ministry added.

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 receive Covid vaccine in a week

The United States has immunised around 900,000 children aged five to 11 against Covid in the first week the Pfizer vaccine was authorised for them, a White House official said.

Roughly 700,000 more have made appointments at pharmacies, White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

There are approximately 28 million American children in this age group.

Russia reports record daily deaths

Russia has reported a record 1,239 deaths just days after many regions across the country emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 38,058 new cases, including 3,927 in Moscow, in the past 24 hours.

Guinea starts vaccinating children with Pfizer, Moderna

Guinea has begun vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a consignment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Health Ministry said.

Most African countries have been reliant on the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative for doses, and have inoculated only a small fraction of their populations.