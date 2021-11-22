Last week, on November 17, 2021, Amazon emailed its customers in the UK, telling them it would no longer accept Visa credit cards for payment. The retailer put the blame on “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”

The change would not go into effect until January 19, 2022, yet Bloombergreports that “Visa shares slumped 5.2 percent to $203.96 at 9:36 am in New York. They’ve dropped 6.6 percent this year, compared with a 29 percent increase for the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.”

As of 13:36 EST on November 22, 2021, Visa shares had slipped even further, to $195.48.

According to the Financial Times, Visa’s chief executive calls Amazon’s decision to ban UK-issued credit cards from its platform “odd” and “unfortunate,” but says he expects the spat to be resolved.

“Clearly, we’re in a challenging negotiation,” Al Kelly tells the Financial Times. “What’s different here is that Amazon unfortunately decided to take the negotiation challenges that we’re having public and oddly has chosen to threaten to punish consumers.”

Amazon’s announcement on November 17 that it would stop accepting Visa cards in the UK from January was part of “challenging negotiations" with Visa over payment rates, he says.

The Financial Times also notes that Visa’s competitor MasterCard Inc has similar fees to Visa in the UK, according to payments firm Bambora, but it was Visa that was chosen to be deleted.