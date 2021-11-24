If you have a discerning eye, like the anonymous antique collector from Massachusetts in the US, you might be in luck.

A man was at an estate sale in 2016, where items from a family’s goods were on sale to the public. He picked up a drawing of a Madonna and Child, marked AD at the bottom, for $30.

According to the Times, he marked an entry in his ledger as “#8907 Albert Durer Madonna and Child drawing (?) $30.00.”

The anonymous buyer brought the unframed drawing home, uncertain – just as the sellers were – that it was a work by famed German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer, even though it bore his initials, AD.

He tells Taylor Dafoe of Artnet that “On a lark, he bought it for $30. At the very least, it was ‘a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it’.”

The anonymous buyer and the family who sold it may have underestimated the drawing: “Agnews Gallery in London is reportedly asking for up to $50 million for it, believing that the “AD” behind the artwork is indeed German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer.”

Now, after careful study, multiple scholars say that the lovely ink sketch is an authentic Durer drawing, Nora McGreevy reports for the Smithsonian. It’s also an art historical rarity: Per the Art Newspaper, the sketch—likely a preparatory work for a circa 1506 painting—is the first “totally unknown” drawing by the artist to resurface since the 1970s.

The Art Newspaper reports that “Clifford Schorer, a key Agnews shareholder and the person who made the discovery, believes that the drawing ‘could fetch a record price’ for a work on paper by an Old Master.” The Art Newspaper adds that “The current record is held by Raphael, whose Head of a Muse (1510-11) sold for $48m at Christie’s London in 2009. But Agnews has not fixed a firm price and is currently exploring interest.”