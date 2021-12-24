Friday, December 24, 2021

Global airline carriers scrap more than 2,000 flights

Global airline carriers have canceled more than 2,000 flights so far, the FlightAware website said, in an indication of how Covid-19 is affecting holiday travel.

The website showed that as of 1320 GMT (8:20 AM Eastern Time), 2,028 flights around the world had been scrapped.

FlightAware said there had been 448 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States so far.

Lufthansa, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they had each cancelled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading coronavirus Omicron variant took a toll on its flight crews and other workers.

Germany-based Lufthansa said that it was cancelling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots.

US-based Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages tied to Omicron.

US to lift travel ban on eight southern African countries

The US will lift travel restrictions to eight southern African countries on New Year's Eve, the White House announced.

The restrictions, imposed last month, were meant to blunt the spread of the Omicron variant.

The November 29 ban barred nearly all non-US citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

UK reports new record of over 122,000 daily cases

Britain has reported a new record 122,186 new cases, up from 119,789 on Thursday.

Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.

Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected on Sunday, according to new official estimates by the Office for National Statistics.

Turkiye administers nearly 128M vaccine shots to date

Turkiye has administered nearly 128 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive this January, according to official figures released.

More than 56.77 million people have received a first jab, while over 51.36 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed 18,910 new infections, 133 deaths, and 20,351 recoveries over the past day.

Irish infections hit record, critical cases slow

Ireland has reported its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid rollout of booster vaccines to battle a surge of the dominant Omicron variant.

The health department reported 11,182 positive cases, topping the 8,248 on January 8 during the country's deadliest wave. The number of patients in hospital peaked at 2,020 in mid-January, with a barely manageable 221 requiring critical care.

Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew tests positive

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, has tested positive, the Patriarchate press office said.

In a statement, the press office said 81-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew was fully vaccinated against the disease and only experiencing mild symptoms.

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral Covid-19 treatment

A Japanese health ministry panel has recommended approval of the Covid-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of plans by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to roll out new treatments by yearend as concerns rise about the Omicron variant.

The panel decision sets the stage for shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced earlier by Kishida.

Japan is betting heavily on oral treatments to keep serious infections and deaths at bay should a feared sixth wave of the pandemic emerge.

Bhutan starts giving booster doses