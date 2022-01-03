Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.

“It was absolute mayhem,” said Natasha Enos at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

He spent a sleepless Saturday night and Sunday morning at the airport during what was supposed to be a short layover on a cross-country trip from Washington to San Francisco.

More than 2,600 US flights and more than 4,400 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

That followed Saturday's mass cancellations of more than 2,700 US flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide.

Saturday's single-day US toll of grounded flights was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing Covid-19 infections among crews.

A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend. About a quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled Sunday.

Denver's airport also faced significant disruptions. Enos, who was flying on Frontier Airlines, didn't learn that her connecting flight home to California was canceled until she had already landed in Denver.

Then it was a rush to find alternative flights and navigate through baggage claims packed with stranded and confused travelers, amid concerns about the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of Covid-19.

