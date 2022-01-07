Friday, January 7, 2022

Karachi launches door-to-door vaccination for women

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is launching a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation as the country enters a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan reported nearly 1,300 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, with a positivity rate of 2.5 percent.

Karachi's positivity rate rose to 10 percent, from 4.74 percent on December 31.

Cases in Sweden hit new record

Sweden has set a new daily record for Covid-19 cases for the third time this week, registering 23,877 cases on January 5, as a fourth wave swept the country and piled pressure on its healthcare system.

The mounting wave of Covid-19 cases is increasingly driven by the more contagious Omicron variant and has seen hospitalisations rise rapidly in many parts of the country, although deaths have remained relatively stable so far.

French schools "overwhelmed" Covid

With new testing and contact tracing rules introduced at the start of this term, schools now face a huge challenge.

"Fourty-seven pupils have Covid. I need to identify the contacts for each. Up until now, we could handle cases one at a time, as they arrived. Now we're overwhelmed," the headteacher of the Jean Renoir high school in Boulogne-Billancourt, Aristide Adeilkalam, said.

When a schoolchild tests positive for Covid-19, the rest of its class must each perform three tests over five days - the first test a PCR or antigenic test at a testing centre, the other two a self-administered test.

France has put emphasis on keeping schools open in recent months, no longer rushing to shut down classes with positive coronavirus cases, and it did not extend holidays to let Omicron and Delta waves pass, unlike some of its EU neighbours.

Italy adds 223 more deaths

Italy has reported 108,304 Covid-19 related cases, less than half from a day earlier, reflecting fewer tests being carried out on a national holiday.

The number of deaths rose to 223 from 198.

Germany to toughen restaurant rules

Germany’s leaders agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods as the Omicron variant spreads fast through the country.

Customers will have to show either that they have received a booster shot or provide a negative test result on top of proof that they have been vaccinated or recovered.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the 16 state governors built on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people and effectively shut nightclubs.

People have already been required for some time to show proof of full vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars - as well as many nonessential shops, theatres and cinemas.

UK deploys troops to virus-hit London hospitals

The UK has deployed troops to hospitals in London to alleviate severe staff shortages caused by the Omicron outbreak.

Around 200 armed forces personnel joined health workers in the capital, which has been particularly badly hit by the recent upsurge in cases leading to mass staff absences in hospitals, the Ministry of Defence said.

"They have shown their worth time and again throughout this pandemic, whether driving ambulances, administering vaccines or supporting patients in hospital, and they should be proud of their contribution to this truly national effort," said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The deployment will include 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel.

India's Covid-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads

India's daily infections have jumped to 117,100, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities.

Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May.

"We will clearly surpass our record shortly and reach a new peak by early February," M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology and an immunisation adviser to the government, said.

"Given the size of our population, we will report more daily cases than the US. But what we have seen is that these cases are much more mild, so the need for hospitalisation and oxygen and all that is not picking up."

US hospitals postpone surgeries amid Omicron surge

Hospitals across the United States are postponing elective surgeries to free up staff and beds due to a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Administrators say hospital staff shortages have been compounded in the last month by medical practitioners isolating or quarantining as they themselves are infected or exposed to the virus.

Hospital systems in nearly half of US states including Maryland, Virginia and Ohio have announced they would postpone elective surgeries, a Reuters review of public statements and local media reports found, and at least three state governments; New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts, have implemented or recommended state-wide delays.

Most of the areas where hospitals are suspending surgeries have seen either a peak or surge in daily Covid-19 hospitalisation rates during December or January, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.