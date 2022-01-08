Saturday, January 8, 2022

UK coronavirus deaths top 150,000

More than 150,000 people have died after catching Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, the government said, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe.

The government reported that deaths within 28 days of a positive test had reached 150,057 since the start of the pandemic. Russia is the only European country with a higher death toll.

The number of daily reported cases has fallen since a record figure of more than 200,000 last week, with 146,390 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Hundreds in Lebanon protest measures targeting unvaccinated

Hundreds of people have rallied in Beirut to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not.

Vaccination is not compulsory in Lebanon, but in recent days authorities have cracked down on people who are not inoculated or don’t carry a negative PCR test.

Saturday’s protest by nearly 300 people in downtown Beirut came a day after the daily number of new cases hit a record 7,974.

German health minister to revamp vaccination strategy

Germany must revamp its vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month, made his comments in an advanced release of an interview to be published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

Anti-vaccine protesters rally across France

Anti-vaccine protesters have rallied in cities across France, denouncing President Emmanuel Macron's intent to "piss off" people refusing shots by tightening curbs on their civil liberties.

Macron said this week he wanted to irritate unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting jabbed. Unvaccinated people were irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens, he added.

In Paris, protesters retorted by adopting his slangy wording, chanting "We'll piss you off".

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing cold symptoms, the Royal Court said, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive. The Royal Court said in a statement that the crown princess, who has contracted the virus once before, was isolating at home with her family.

Turkiye confirms more than 66,000 new cases

Turkiye has confirmed more than 66,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 66,237 new cases, 141 deaths, and 34,592 recoveries over the past day. As many as 418,264 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem infection, the country has administered more than 135.99 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

Surge in India cases indicative of third wave

India is now facing the third wave of Covid-19 and the government needs to remain alert to ensure that the health system is not overrun, health experts and observers have said.

The country's daily cases crossed the 141,000 mark as many Indian cities continue to see a spike in infections. With this, the tally of cases in the country has reached 35.3 million.

Meanwhile, with 285 more deaths, the fatalities have risen to 483,463 nationwide.

Health Ministry officials say omicron is the predominant strain circulating in Indian cities, however they have not declared that the third wave is setting in.

"Given the rising numbers now, we need to prepare our health systems and remain alert to deal with any kind of situation that may arise. The situation looks alarming and there is no doubt that it is not a third wave. We just need to deal with it now," top Indian public health expert Rajesh Kumar told Anadolu Agency.

Noting that the sudden spike in cases was because of the omicron variant, he said the infection caused by this variant is less severe.

But if the number of cases rises exponentially, hospitalisations could also increase and we must remain prepared for this, he added.

Omicron surge pushes US hospitalisations toward record high

Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States are poised to hit a new high as early as Friday, according to a tally by Reuters news agency, surpassing the record set in January of last year as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections.