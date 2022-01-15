Saturday, January 15, 2022

Iran reports first Omicron deaths

Iran's health ministry reported the country's first three deaths from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The number of patients with Omicron in the country has reached 1,162 and ... one death has been reported due to Omicron in each of the cities of Tabriz, Yazd and Shahrekord, and one critically ill patient is hospitalised in Ahvaz," ministry spokesman Mohammad Hashemi told state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran this week lifted restrictions on land travel to and from neighbouring countries and some European states but maintained a ban on arrivals from Britain, France and eight countries in Southern Africa over Omicron fears, Iranian media reported.

Thousands protest in Vienna

Thousands of people took to the streets of Austria's capital to protest against government plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all next month.

"The government must go!" crowds chanted at one rally in central Vienna in what has become a routine Saturday event.

Parliament is scheduled to vote next week on the issue, which has polarised the country as coronavirus cases surge.

In November, the government announced a fourth national lockdown and said it would make vaccinations compulsory for all Austrians, the first European Union country to do so.

Italy adds over 300 fatalities

Italy has reported 180,426 Covid-19 related cases, down from 186,253 a day before, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360.

The country registered 140,856 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 8.55 million cases to date.

India extends ban on public events

India's election commission extended its ban on political rallies and roadshows in five states on Saturday due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The ban, which runs to January 22, excludes indoor political party events of less than 300 people, or at 50 percent of a venue's capacity, the watchdog said in a statement.

India reported 268,833 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.84 million, according to data from the federal health ministry.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 402 to 485,752.

Indonesia highest number of cases in three months

Indonesia reported 1,054 new cases, the highest daily increase in three months, as the government braces for a new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The world's fourth most populous country grappled with a devastating second wave of infections in July, driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

Daily case numbers dropped to around 200 by December, before rising this month amid reports of local transmission of the Omicron variant.

UK seven-day infections down 33 percent on week

The has UK reported 81,713 new cases of Covid-19, leaving the seven-day tally down by nearly 33 percent on the previous week.

It reported 287 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days.

The seven-day total for deaths was up 45 percent on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.

Okinawa, home to US military bases, logs record Covid cases

Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa has reported record daily numbers of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Okinawa, which hosts 70 percent of US military facilities in Japan, said it recorded 1,829 new coronavirus cases.

The governor of the prefecture, Denny Tamaki, previously said he was "furious" about what he called inadequate infection controls at US bases that allowed the variant to spread to the public.

Japan has since stepped up coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host US military facilities, which have also announced stricter infection controls.

Though Japan halted the entry of almost all foreign travellers into the country last November, the US military moves staff in and out of the country under a separate testing and quarantine regime.

Australia nears Omicron peak as daily infections hover around records