Alec Baldwin has handed his cell phone to authorities as they investigate the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the "Rust" movie set, almost a month after a warrant was issued for the device.

The US actor was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the Western being filmed in New Mexico in October when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins.

Police are investigating why live ammunition was present on set, and requested Baldwin's phone in mid-December on the grounds "there may be evidence on the phone" that could be "material and relevant to this investigation."

Baldwin's iPhone was turned over to law enforcement in New York state's Suffolk County, where he has a home.

They will gather information off the device and provide their findings to New Mexico officials, a Santa Fe Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

The sheriff's office has not yet received the data to be retrieved off Baldwin's phone, said the spokesman.

Investigators have said they wanted to view text messages and emails sent to and from Baldwin - a producer and actor on "Rust" - regarding the project.

