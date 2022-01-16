Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has lashed out at Australian authorities after a federal court ruled in favour of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the Australian Open.

"They think that they have by this, this mistreatment of 10 days, humiliated Djokovic, but they have humiliated themselves, " Vucic told a state media outlet on Sunday morning.

"I spoke earlier to Novak Djokovic after the decision and I encouraged him. We look forward to seeing him return to his country, where he is always welcome," the president added.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic too denounced as "scandalous" Australia's decision to deport the World Number 1 player over his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I think the court decision is scandalous...I find it unbelievable that we have two completely contradictory court decisions within the span of just a few days," Brnabic told reporters in Belgrade.

"I am disappointed. I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning or better to say not functioning in some other countries," he added.

'Farce is over'