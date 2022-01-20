An 800-year-old minaret considered one of the finest examples of Islamic architecture in Afghanistan has been damaged by two earthquakes this week and is in danger of collapse.

The Minaret of Jam, a UNESCO world heritage monument, was in desperate need of repair even before Monday's quakes. But provincial official Abdul Hai Zaeem said on Wednesday that it had weakened further.

"Some of the bricks have come off and the minaret itself has tilted more," Zaeem, head of Ghor's information and culture department, said about the 65-metre (213-foot) structure.

"If proper attention is not given, it is possible that the minaret will collapse."

"Although an earthquake did occur a few days ago... there is no evidence at the moment to support the theory that the minaret has become fragile," UNESCO said, but requested verification from their contacts.

World heritage

Built in the 12th Century during the reign of Sultan Ghiyasuddin, the Minaret of Jam has weathered earthquakes, floods and harsh desert storms - and the years have taken their toll.