A cancer drug that is being investigated for starving tumour cells may have alternative uses, too.

A group of scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has carried out a study with the cancer drug that “shows evidence of improving whole body metabolism, leading to improved weight control.”

Pegylated arginine deiminase (ADI-PEG 20), the authors write in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, is currently used to treat cancerous tumours. It has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, dyslipidemia – unhealthy levels of fat in a patient’s blood –, and liver fat in obese mice.

Calling obesity “a multisystemic disorder of energy balance,” the authors admit that even though it has been researched extensively, “the determinants of energy homeostasis remain incompletely understood,” and that effective treatments against obesity and its complications are “lacking.”

The scientists treated two groups of mice with ADI-PEG 20: one group was genetically prone to obesity, while the other was fed high-fat, high-sugar foods and became obese by diet. ADI-PEG 20 “increased insulin sensitivity, improved cholesterol levels, reduced fat buildup in the liver and lowered inflammation.”

ADI-PEG 20 protected the mice genetically prone to obesity from becoming overweight, while it resulted in weight loss in mice who gained weight due to their diet.

Scientists are exploring whether the liver cancer drug may be used as a treatment for other cancers, including sarcoma, breast and pancreatic cancers. Pegylated arginine deiminase (ADI-PEG 20) breaks down the amino acid arginine in the blood, cutting off cancerous cells from a fuel source.

The researchers became curious about ADI-PEG 20 and decided to explore it after they found out the genes responsible for breaking down arginine have a highly increased effect when the body is in a fasting state. They wanted to find out whether the drug could mimic the effect of fasting on the body.

According to the news release, the researchers found that the drug “triggers cells to undergo a process called autophagy, or self-eating, a cellular level house cleaning process.” Cells undergoing autophagy burn their own cellular waste products for fuel. When a patient is fasting, with no new fuel source coming in from the external world, their cells begin the autophagy process, “turning inward for their fuel supply.”