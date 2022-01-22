Twenty-eight Turkish cultural artefacts confiscated in the US were handed over to Turkiye's Consulate General in New York.

The seized historical artefacts, including 16 which were in the antique art collection of US billionaire Michael Steinhardt, are returning to Turkiye.

During the handover ceremony at the Turkevi Center on Friday, historical artefacts were received by the Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur from the US Department of Homeland Security and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Ozgur said the process of returning the 28 artefacts smuggled from Turkiye was completed with the work of the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Turkiye to display artefacts in its museums