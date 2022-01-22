The United States has moved to block 44 flights to the US by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by US airlines.

The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines on Friday is the latest development in a long-running dispute over Covid-19 restrictions.

The department said that China’s move to block flights by US carriers was “adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department.”

China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus.

The US maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.

The department said that China's regulations are unfair because passengers who test negative for the virus before their flight but positive up to seven days later can result in future flights being canceled.

READ MORE:US warns of 'appropriate' response as China cancels flights over Covid