Sunday, January 23, 2022

WHO: Europe could be headed for pandemic endgame

The Omicron variant has moved the pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said.

"It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March.

Once the current surge of Omicron currently sweeping across Europe subsides, "there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality."

Hundreds protest Covid-19 measures in Barcelona

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the Spanish city of Barcelona to rally against restrictions adopted by both national and regional authorities to curb the Omicron-fuelled surge in cases.

Participants in Sunday's protests included people who reject vaccines and those who deny the existence or gravity of the virus.

Italy reports over 138,000 new cases

Italy has reported 138,860 cases, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333.

Italy has registered 143,523 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 9.9 million cases to date.

Britain reports over 74,000 daily cases

Britain has reported 74,799 new cases and 75 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

The number of positive tests have fallen by 15.4 percent to 641,687 in the last seven days, according to the data.

Turkiye reports over 65,000 daily cases

Turkiye has reported more than 65,000 cases.

The Health Ministry recorded 65,503 new cases, 185 deaths, and 75,422 recoveries over the past day. Also, 392,281 virus tests were done in the last 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 140.74 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Beijing tests 2M as Winter Olympics loom

Beijing city officials said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where a small cluster of coronavirus cases was detected will be tested, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics.

China's cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant driving a fresh spike in infections.

Still, multiple small outbreaks around China -- including in Beijing -- have tested its strict "zero Covid" policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually re opened.

Russia breaks case record for third day