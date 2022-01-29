The French region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes has suspended subsidies for a street-art festival in Grenoble because of a mural of a woman wearing a hijab.

The region on Thursday said in a statement that the mural was "provocative" and "unacceptable".

It argued that it only benefits extremists, fuelling violence and hatred and said subsidies planned for the "Street Art Fest Grenoble Alpes" was canceled.

Media reports said the mural was drawn eight months ago and a decision was made to cancel the subsidy although the mural had nothing to do with the festival.

Festival director Jerome Catz said the reason for the cancelation of $11,149 (€10,000) in financial support for the festival is political and it happened before the presidential election that will be held in April.

