Monday, January 31, 2022

Moderna vaccine gets full US approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that it has granted full approval to Moderna's Covid-19 "Spikevax" vaccine, which had previously received an emergency use authorisation in the United States.

"The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA's high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

"The FDA's approval of Spikevax is a significant step in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, marking the second vaccine approved to prevent Covid-19," Woodcock said.

Germany misses 80 percent vaccination target by end of January

The German government is set to miss a target of giving at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine to 80 percent of the population by the end of January.

With one day to go before the end of the month, official statistics on Monday showed that 75.8 percent of Germany's 83 million residents have received at least one shot, 74 percent are fully vaccinated and 52.8 percent have also received a booster.

The target “has been missed,” government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit acknowledged at a regular news conference. The vaccination rate is “significantly better than it was before, but it isn't 80 percent.”

Clinics in Moscow now offering Sputnik M vaccines to 12-17s

The Russian capital has started offering a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine to children in the 12-17 age group amid the country’s biggest infection surge yet due to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous Delta variant, according to studies. Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

Free shots of Sputnik M — a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose — became available last week to 12-17s in a number of Russian regions spanning from the region surrounding Moscow to the Urals to Siberia and the far east, with the capital being the latest addition to the list.

Canadian prime minister tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has tested positive for Covid-19, but is "feeling fine" and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to "please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press that person was one of his three children.

Turkiye reports over 93,000 daily Covid cases

Turkiye has reported more than 93,000 new coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry recorded 93,261 infections, 182 deaths, and 93,438 recoveries over the past day.

Also, some 435,513 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Spotify to link virus content to facts after misinformation row

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to facts about the pandemic.

This comes after artists, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, pulled their songs from the platform in anger at misinformation.

The artists last week demanded that Spotify remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting "several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines".

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

Russia reports fresh record of daily cases

Russia has reported a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant spread across the country, authorities said.