Researchers Takaki Yamauchi and Mikio Nakazano are looking into a ‘snorkel’-like formation in plant roots, a news release says, hoping to develop crops that can withstand extreme weather events such as flooding and droughts.

Aerenchyma is “porous root tissue, especially well developed in wetland plants,” that allows oxygen and other gases to make it to the roots from the tips of the plant, according to the Encyclopedia of Biodiversity. “This tissue supports the respiratory demand of the root tissues and allows oxygen to leak into the surrounding soil.”

The Japanese scientists note in a news release that with the help of air channels that transfer gases to the submerged roots, “wetland plants have a high tolerance against flooding.” They add that “These channels also help the plant withstand drought and nutrient deficiency.”

“If we can genetically control the timing and amount of ‘lysigenous aerenchyma’ formation in roots of all agronomically important crops, such as maize, wheat and soybean, the global crop production loss could be dramatically reduced,” says Dr Nakazono.

Plants that are raised in wetlands can withstand environmental stresses, better than non-wetland species such as wheat and maize – which help feed a big portion of the world.

Yamauchi and Nakazano, both from Japan’s Nagoya University, have gone over literature on the topic to get a better understanding of the various factors leading to aerenchyma formation, writing a paper published in Trends in Plant Science late last year.

Comparing the phenomenon of lysigenous aerenchyma to a snorkel, the researchers suggest that it can be used by a plant to breathe underwater. When the fields are submerged by water during flooding, the roots cannot get enough oxygen and other vital gases they need to survive.