Researchers from Japan and Australia recruited 49 healthy students (“young sedentary individuals… 35 male and 14 female”) and divided them into four groups. One group, of 10 students, did not do any exercise at all. The other students were divided into groups of 13 and performed bicep curls (isometric for one, concentric for another, and eccentric for the last).

The three training groups exerted themselves to the maximum amount (MVC-maximal voluntary contraction) for three - three!– seconds at a time. They did this for five days a week (Monday to Friday), for four weeks.

The control group remained, well, sedentary. All groups’ muscles were measured at the start of the four weeks, and after. They were told not to participate in any exercise outside of the study.

“The control group,” the researchers write, “showed no changes,” as was expected. However, surprisingly, the other groups improved, even though they ‘exercised’ three seconds a day.

“Muscle strength increased more than 10 per cent for the group who performed the eccentric bicep curl after the four weeks,” the news release notes, “but less increase in muscle strength was found for the other two exercise groups.”

Lead researcher Professor Ken Nosaka from ECU’s School of Medicinal and Health Sciences points out that people don’t need to exercise for hours to show benefits to their muscle strength.

“The study results suggest that a very small amount of exercise stimulus – even 60 seconds in four weeks – can increase muscle strength,” he says.

“Many people think you have to spend a lot of time exercising, but it’s not the case. Short, good quality exercise can still be good for your body and every muscle contraction counts.”

Types of exercise

The study, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, examined three types of bicep curls: isometric, concentric and eccentric. They refer to the same upper arm muscle (biceps) being used, but doing different things.

One group of study participants were asked to perform isometric bicep curls. That means the muscle is “stationary under load,” in which case the dumbbell held by their dominant arm is parallel to the ground at 90 degrees to the body, with the elbow bent.

The second group of study participants were asked to perform concentric bicep curls. These students bent and raised their dominant arms with the weight, “shortening” the muscle.

The third group of 13 students were asked to perform eccentric bicep curls. They lowered their dominant arms from a folded position towards the ground, “lengthening” the muscle.