Hundreds to thousands of microbial species live in your gut microbiome, “affect(ing) our health, fertility and even our longevity,” the Carnegie Institution for Science informs.

Researchers were curious as to how the bacterial communities comprising our individual gut microbiomes got there in the first place, then designed and carried out a study – which recently got published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

What they discovered may have “major implications for treatments,” a news release says, “such as faecal transplants and probiotic administration.”

“There is a huge amount of variation in microbiome composition between individuals,” William Ludington of Carnegie Institution for Science explains.

“For example, if you look at the sum total of all of the bacterial species that are adapted to live in the gastrointestinal systems of humans, most of these are not present in a majority of people. That’s how incredibly diverse these gut microbial populations are.”

While a combination of elements determine our microbiomes, they don’t directly have a say in the species that “successfully colonise” our guts. Chance has a lot to do with it, and the researchers were trying to figure out what factors help with the colonisation process.

The scientists used germ-free fruit flies (drosophila melanogaster) to demonstrate that being exposed to a microbial species does not mean that it will successfully become part of the fly’s microbiome.

What they discovered was that “the state of the microbiome, and interactions between existing microbiome member species, sets the odds for whether a newly encountered bacteria is added into the mix.”

“Even among genetically identical flies that lived in the same housing and were fed the same diets, we saw variations in microbiome composition,” David Sivak of Simon Fraser University says.