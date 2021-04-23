Friday, April 23:

Record infections overwhelm India's hospitals

Delhi hospitals have issued desperate appeals for oxygen and 13 Covid-19 patients died in a fire, as India's healthcare system buckles under a new wave of infections.

The surge, blamed on a new virus variant and recent "super spreader" public events, brought 330,000 new infections – a world record – and 2,000 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The latest in a string of fires at hospitals broke out on the outskirts of Mumbai early Friday morning and killed 13 Covid-19 patients, a local official told AFP.

At least six hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies in the Indian capital late Thursday night before deliveries arrived in the early hours.

Medical oxygen tanker trucks have been doing supply runs around the clock in a number of states and air force transport planes have started airlifting big oxygen tanks around the country.

The first "Oxygen Express" train left the southern industrial hub of Vizag on Thursday, headed for Maharashtra with trucks carrying supplies on board.

The defence ministry said it would fly in 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany within a week.

Turkey reports 49,438 new virus cases

Turkey has logged 49,438 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported last week.

The data also showed 343 people died due to Covid-19 in the same period, down from a record-high 362 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,672.

A curfew between 7 pm and 5 am is in place on weekdays, as well as full weekend lockdowns and other measures. A three-day lockdown that started at 1400 GMT on Thursday was also imposed due to Friday being a national holiday.

US administers 222.3 millon doses of vaccines

The United States had administered 222,322,230 doses of vaccines in the country and distributed 286,095,185 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 218,947,643 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by April 22 out of 282,183,915 doses delivered.

The agency said 137,234,889 people had received at least one dose while 91,175,995 people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 am ET.

France reports 5,962 patients in intensive care units

French health authorities have reported that 5,962 people were in intensive care units, 19 fewer than a day earlier, but the figure remains at a very high level as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.

The total number of people in hospital fell for a fourth consecutive day, by 196 to 30,438.

France also reported 32,340 new confirmed cases, with the increase of 4.15 percent compared to last Friday the lowest week-on-week rise since mid-March.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the peak of the third wave now seemed to be "behind us".

He said the country will lift domestic travel restrictions from May 3 but a 7 pm curfew will remain in place until the epidemic is under control.

Egypt sends medical backup to Covid-struck province

Egypt's health ministry has said that it had sent reinforcements and equipment to a province south of Cairo over the past week, after medical staff complained of a shortage of resources to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The reported rise of infections in Sohag province, nearly 400 km (250 miles) from the capital, has raised concern about a third wave of Covid-19 infections in Egypt, where most restrictions on movement and other precautions were lifted after a first wave last summer.

Deployments to Sohag include teams to conduct home visits and supplies of oxygen and ventilators, while hospitals have expanded admission capacities, a ministry statement said.

White House: US will help India with surging virus cases

Officials say the US is trying to help India deal with its coronavirus surge, which is straining that country’s health care system amid a record number of infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with its counterpart agency in India to provide technical support and assistance.

Belgium warns intensive care units buckling

Belgium's health ministry warned intensive care units are struggling to cope with a third wave of coronavirus infections – but authorities still stuck to plans to ease restrictions.

Health official Marcel Van der Auwera said intensive care staff were "exhausted, pushed well beyond their limits" as the country battles to curb the virus.

He said caregivers had been working at "130 percent" capacity for a month and that the situation would likely continue for "two or even three weeks".

New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian Covid outbreak

New Zealand paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbour.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said.

UK's Johnson says he is looking at Covid help for India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

Italy reports 342 deaths, 14,761 new cases

Italy has reported 342 coronavirus-related deaths against 360 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 14,761 from 16,232.

Italy has registered 118,699 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.94 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,440, down from 22,094 a day earlier.

There were 153 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 174 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,979 from a previous 3,021.

Some 315,700 tests for the virus were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 364,804, the health ministry said.

Leaders seek $19 billion to arm the world with Covid weapons

World leaders have united to demand $19 billion of investment in weapons to beat the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the "miracle" of vaccines did not mean the end was in sight.

One year on from the launch of the Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a multi-billion-dollar internationally-coordinated attempt to find vaccines, tests and treatments, the billionth vaccine dose is on the verge of being administered.

But leaders warned that despite the progress so far, another push was needed to see off the pandemic, as variants of the virus stalk the planet and the disease takes off in India.

Kyrgyzstan pushes poisonous root as virus cure

Kyrgyzstan is using a poisonous root as a treatment against the coronavirus despite health warnings as the country battles a new wave of infections.

The health ministry unveiled the remedy at a news conference, claiming the impoverished country's leader used the herb to cure "thousands" of sick inmates when he served jail time last year.

Health Minister Alimkadyr Beishenaliyev took sips of the solution that contains extracts of aconite root as he talked up its healing properties.

Canada PM says third wave at 'critical' juncture, Pfizer booster shots coming

A surge in Covid-19 cases meant Canada was at a critical juncture, but increased vaccine deliveries offered hope, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, announcing a deal with Pfizer Inc for millions of booster shots.

The number of daily cases has doubled this month to 8,600, and health officials earlier said they could jump again to more than 15,000 by the end of April unless stricter measures were taken as new coronavirus variants spread.

"There are more contagious and more dangerous variants out there. The situation is critical," said Trudeau, who together with his wife Sophie is due to receive a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cyprus to impose partial lockdown to stem virus surge

Cyprus has announced a two-week partial lockdown as hospitals struggle to cope with surging coronavirus cases, with restrictions covering the key Orthodox Easter holidays.

"The growing number of infections, combined with intense pressure on the health system, cannot leave us indifferent and requires difficult decisions, drastic measures," Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told reporters.

The new restrictions, running from April 26 to May 9, mean that people are encouraged to work from home and must seek authorisation for only one non-work-related trip daily.

Spain sends 5 tons of medical supplies to Brazil

Spain’s foreign minister says that the country has sent 5 tons of medical supplies to Brazil responding to a request for foreign aid by authorities in the Latin American country.

Arancha González-Laya says the shipment included material for intubating Covid-19 patients in extreme need of respiratory aid.

“We are doing this because we understand that the fight against Covid has to take a priority,” the minister says.

France donates AstraZeneca doses to West Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron says the country has donated AstraZeneca doses to West Africa through the UN-backed program.

The UN-backed COVAX program sends vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. The French leader didn’t specify how many doses were deployed or where they would go through the UN-backed COVAX program.

Cambodia reports 655 cases, 2 deaths

Cambodia’s Health Ministry has announced a record daily 655 coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed total to 8,848.

Two new deaths from the disease were also reported, raising the total to 61.

The authorities have linked 8,301, or almost 94%, of the total number of cases to one community outbreak in February, when a foreigner sneaked out of quarantine from a hotel in Phnom Penh to go to a nightclub.

Italian restaurants ready outdoor tables ahead of easing of curbs

Restrictions on many businesses, including restaurants, bars and cinemas, are expected to be relaxed in many Italian regions from Monday, as the government slowly rolls back coronavirus curbs in low-infection areas.

At least half of Italy's 20 regions, including Lazio, centred on Rome, and Lombardy centred on Milan, look set to become moderate-risk yellow zones from April 26, after weeks of being designated as higher risk orange and red zones.

This means that restaurants and bars in these areas will be able to resume table service in outdoor areas, having previously been only allowed to offer takeaways, and some began setting up tables and preparing food in anticipation of the change.

The full list of yellow zones is expected to be released by the health ministry late on Friday.

Madagascar says vaccines to arrive in two weeks as virus flares

Madagascar has said that it would receive a first lot of vaccines soon to fight a second wave that has overwhelmed health facilities.

The Indian Ocean island nation is struggling with burgeoning infections with nearly 9,900 cases recorded over the past month, of which at least 194 have been fatal.

The country of around 27 million people has so far reported 34,775 coronavirus cases, including 588 deaths.

AstraZeneca vaccine benefits increase with age – EMA

The EU's drug watchdog has said that a review of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine found its benefits increase with age and still outweigh the risks for adults despite links to blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) was presenting its findings after the European Commission asked it to look into concerns that prompted several countries to restrict its use to older people.

Putin announces non-working period in May to prevent virus surge

President Vladimir Putin backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a non-working period in early May to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I'll sign the relevant decree," Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.

She said that the non-working stint over May 1-11 was part of an effort to limit the time Russians spend on public transport and their exposure to the virus.

EU backs AstraZeneca's vaccine as reviews into blood clots continue

Europe's drug regulator has reiterated that benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh any risks, as part of a detailed guidance from ongoing reviews into rare blood clots to help individual nations determine the shot's use.

The renewed backing comes after several countries in the European Union and worldwide have limited the use of the vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, while Denmark has stopped its use altogether, after possible links to clotting issues were confirmed.

The interim analysis by a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined that serious side effects of rare blood clots are likely to occur in 1 out of 100,000 vaccinated people, the regulator said in a statement.

Germany lists India as coronavirus "high incidence area"

Germany has classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus "high incidence areas" due to the number of infections there, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

People returning to Germany from high incidence areas must register with the German authorities before travelling and then quarantine on their return.

Germany has downgraded Albania and Moldova to risk areas, from high risk areas, the RKI said.

Pakistan bring troops to help with virus curbs

Pakistan’s prime minister has summoned troops to help police implement social-distancing rules as a part of new measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that daily confirmed cases and deaths were steadily increasing in the country.

Khan made his televised comments at a meeting convened to consider strict anti-infection measures.

The prime minister said he was not imposing a lockdown for now but that he would close down cities if Pakistan started facing a situation line in neighbouring India.

Thailand reports 2,070 new virus cases

Thailand’s health authorities have announced they have confirmed 2,070 new virus cases, a new daily record that brings the country’s total to 50,183.

The rising numbers are severely straining the supply of hospital beds and ICU capacity.

The record number of new infections came a day after a new daily high of seven deaths was announced. Four more deaths were announced, bringing Thailand’s total to 121.

EU to strike world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, buying up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the world's poorest people.

The vaccines from the US drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech would be delivered over 2021-2023, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Pfizer's vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium.

The agreement would be enough to inoculate the 450 million EU population for two years and comes as the bloc seeks to shore up long-term supplies.

Austria plans to let restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen on May 19

Austria plans to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on May 19, letting restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen their doors for the first time in more than five months, the government said on Friday despite concerns about stubbornly high infections.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference. A government statement published at the same time said a nighttime curfew would be scrapped, though meetings between 10 pm and 5 am would generally be limited to four adults.

Three months before Olympics, Japan declares 'short' emergency in Tokyo

Japan has declared "short and powerful" states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as the country struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic three months before the Olympics.

The government will require restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours serving alcohol to close, and big sporting events to be held without spectators from April 25 to May 11, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Breaching the restrictions will in some cases carry penalties, he said.

Norway offers mRNA Covid-19 vaccines to those who first got AstraZeneca's

Norway will offer those who have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the virus injections from mRNA vaccines as their second dose, the health ministry said.

Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of younger people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.

EU Commission sees potential in protein-based vaccines

The EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive's President Ursula von der Leyen suggested.

The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline are examples of protein-based vaccines.