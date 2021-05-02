Sunday, May 2:

UK sends 1,000 more ventilators to India as doctors rally

The UK has said it was sending an extra 1,000 oxygen ventilators to Covid-struck India, as a group of doctors staged their own intervention by offering long-distance telemedicine from Britain.

British authorities have already sent 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators to India as the country grapples with a devastating surge in coronavirus cases, and are shipping three larger production units, dubbed oxygen factories.

The 1,000 additional ventilators will come from British surplus capacity for Indian hospitals to help the most severe Covid cases, Downing Street said in a statement.

"The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"The UK will always be there for India in its time of need," he said, although Britain says it has no coronavirus vaccines to spare at this time.

Turkey reports nearly 26,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has reported nearly 26,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 25,980 infections, including 2,587 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Turkey’s overall tally is now over 4.87 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 340 over the past day to reach 40,844.

As many as 75,182 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.48 million.

More than 47.74 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 240,145 done since Saturday.

France sees 113 new deaths

France has reported 113 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, down from 195 on Saturday, and the lowest since October, health ministry data showed, on the eve of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions.

The number of people in intensive care rose by 4 over 24 hours, to 5,585, halting five consecutive days of decline.

There were also 9,888 new confirmed virus infections, taking the total to 5.65 million – the world's fourth highest.

France's death toll since the start of the epidemic stands at 104,819, the eighth highest tally globally.

Mexico records nearly 1,100 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,093 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 65more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,233.

Separate government data published in March suggested the actual death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17

Saudi Arabia will lift its suspension on citizens travelling abroad and open land, sea and air borders on May 17, the Interior Ministry has said in a statement.

Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel, those who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months and those who are under 18 years old will be allowed to travel, the interior ministry said.

Italy reports 144 deaths, 9,148 new cases

Italy has reported 144 coronavirus-related deaths against 226 the day before, the Health Ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,148 from 12,965.

Italy has registered 121,177 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

Britain reports 1,671 new cases, 14 deaths

Britain has reported 1,671 Covid-19 new infections as well as a further 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The official data also showed that 34.51 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Indian court urges government action as hospitals cry help

With Indian hospitals struggling to secure a steady supply of oxygen, and more Covid-19 patients dying amid the shortages, a court in New Delhi has said it would start punishing government officials for failing to deliver the life-saving items.

On Sunday, India recorded a slight drop in new infections with 392,488 from a high of 401,993 in the previous 24 hours. It also reported 3,689 additional deaths, bringing the total to 215,542.

Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

The government has been using the railroad, the air force and the navy to rush oxygen tankers to worst-hit areas where overwhelmed hospitals are unable to cope with an unprecedented surge in patients gasping for air.

Twelve Covid-19 patients, including a doctor, on high-flow oxygen, died on Saturday at a hospital in New Delhi after it ran out of the supply for 80 minutes, said S.C.L. Gupta, director of Batra Hospital.

The Times of India newspaper reported another 16 deaths in two hospitals in southern Andhra Pradesh state, and six in a Gurgaon hospital on the outskirts of New Delhi because of the oxygen shortage.

With the government unable to maintain a steady supply of oxygen, several hospital authorities sought a court intervention in the Indian capital where a lockdown has been extended by a week to contain the wave of infections.

"Water has gone above the head. Enough is Enough," said New Delhi High Court, adding it would start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals were not delivered. "We can't have people dying," said Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Patil.

The court said it would start contempt proceedings. New Delhi recorded 412 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic started.

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings of deadly impact

Britain has defended cuts to its aid spending, stressing the budget impact of the coronavirus pandemic, after several UN agencies warned they would translate into thousands of deaths among the world's poor.

"I've found the process of making those savings very difficult," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.

"We've had to make this extremely difficult decision to reduce and find savings in the aid budget, that's because of the impact Covid has had, the biggest contraction we've seen in the economy for 300 years," he said.

New Zealand resumes Perth travel bubble

New Zealand has agreed to reopen its travel bubble with Western Australia, 24 hours after grounding flights when three people in Perth tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said that following consultation with their Australian counterparts they determined the risk to New Zealand was not significant and flight could resume on Monday.

However, anyone who has been at "locations of interest" identified by the Western Australian government cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of exposure.