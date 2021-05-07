Friday, May 7:

WHO approves China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization has approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use –– the first Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.

The UN health agency signed off on the two-dose vaccine, which is already being deployed in dozens of countries around the world.

The WHO has already given emergency use listing to the vaccines being made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and the AstraZeneca jab being produced at separate sites in India and in South Korea.

"This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to Sinopharm Beijing's Covid-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

"The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation, or SAGE, has also reviewed the available data, and recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, with a two-dose schedule."

Turkey reports over 20,000 daily coronavirus cases

Downward trend in the number of daily cases in Turkey has continued as the country reported over 20,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 20,107 cases, including 2,210 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 4.99 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 42,465, with 278 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 35,529 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 4.66 million.

More than 48.9 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 251,194 conducted since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 3,260.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 218,657

Mexico's has reported 3,043 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 484 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,361,874 and fatalities to 218,657.

Separate government data published in March suggested that real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Italy reports 207 coronavirus deaths, 10,554 new cases

Italy has reported 207 coronavirus-related deaths against 258 the day before, the Health Ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,554 from 11,807.

Italy has registered 122,470 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.09 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,331 on Friday, down from 16,867 a day earlier.

There were 109 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 127 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 2,253 from a previous 2,308.

Record jump in virus cases signals impending crisis in Nepal

Health workers and authorities in Nepal have struggled to contain a massive surge of Covid-19 cases as infections spill over from neighbouring India's deadly second wave.

In the last three weeks, Nepal's daily case trajectory has shot up with two out of five people tested now returning positive.

On Thursday, Nepal reported 9,023 cases, the highest single day increase.

More than 3,500 people have died since the pandemic began, 400 of them in the last two weeks alone, according to official figures.

Two-thirds of UK adults have had first Covid-19 jab - government data

Two-thirds of adults in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated with a first dose of a Covid-19 shot, official data has showed.

In total 35,069,641 people have received a first dose and 16,764,720 have received a second.

Britain also recorded a further 2,490 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and 15 more deaths.

Russia authorises single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use

Russia has authorised the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its Covid-19 vaccine for use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said, a move that could help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.

Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4 percent effective against Covid-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and could increase the number of people with partial immunity.

One of its main potential uses is as a vaccine that can be shipped to a country in the grip of an acute outbreak which needs to be subdued quickly.

"The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy according to analysed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia's mass vaccination programme between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021," the RDIF said in a statement.

A Phase III clinical trial involving 7,000 people was under way in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana and other countries, the RDIF said. Interim results are expected later this month.

According to authorities, around 8 million Russians have so far been fully inoculated with the flagship two-dose Sputnik V, named after the Soviet-era satellite that triggered the space race in a nod to the project's geopolitical importance for Moscow.

Russian scientists last month said Sputnik V was 97.6 percent effective against Covid-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people.

India records 1.5 mln new Covid-19 cases in a week

India has reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as the country's vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.

As India's deadly second wave of Covid-19 continues unabated and its total number of cases now stand at 21.49 million, with infections spreading from overcrowded cities to remote rural villages that are home to nearly 70 percent of the 1.3 billion population.

The country reported a record daily 414,188 new cases, while deaths swelled by 3,915, bringing total deaths to 234,083.

Medical experts say the real extent of the virus in India is five to 10 times the official tallies.