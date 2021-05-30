Sunday, May 30

Over 1.87 billion coronavirus vaccine shots given

Over 1.87 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed.

China leads the global count with 620.97 million jabs, followed by the US with 293.71 million.

India has administered 207.09 million shots, Brazil 66.93 million, and the UK 63.96 million.

Turkey registers 6,933 new cases

Turkey has registered 6,933 new coronavirus cases, including 582 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.24 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,405 with 134 new fatalities.

The country has administered nearly one million coronavirus jabs over the past week, according to official figures.

Italy reports 44 deaths

Italy has reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 83 the day before, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,949 from 3,351, the health ministry said.

Egypt to lift restrictions from June 1

Egypt will lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including easing the early closure of shops and restaurants, from Tuesday, the cabinet said.

Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. after a rise in infections.

Egypt imposed strict measures at the start of the pandemic, closing its airspace and setting nightly curfews to combat the spread of the virus, but it has remained largely open since June 2020.

As part of its efforts to save the tourism sector, it completed vaccinating workers in all hotels in Southern Sinai and Red Sea provinces and plans to vaccinate all residents of the two resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheik, the cabinet said on Sunday.

Kenya extends nightly curfew by 60 days

Kenya has extended its nightly curfew by 60 days to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Interior Ministry said.

The move followed a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta in late March to extend the 10 pm to 4 am (1900GMT to 0100GMT) curfew.

A ban on political gatherings and processions that could turn into super spreader events was also extended for 60 days, as was a prohibition on overnight events and vigils, the ministry said.

Italy prolongs entry ban for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Italy extended Sunday an entry ban for people coming from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as a continued precaution against the more transmissible Indian variant of the novel coronavirus.

The ban, which does not apply to Italian citizens, was introduced in late April and was due to expire on Sunday. It was prolonged until June 21, a spokesman for Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement.

South Africa extends nightly curfew, limits gatherings

South Africa has extended its nightly curfew and limited the number of people at gatherings to slow the spread of Covid-19 as positive cases surge, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The level two lockdown restrictions will start on Monday, forcing non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres to close by 2000 local time (2000GMT) as the curfew will start at 2300 from midnight and end at 0400, Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

South Korea to get 1M J&J vaccines from US this week

South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Sunday that 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccines will arrive this week, including for 550,000 soldiers, after the US almost doubled its earlier pledge.

US President Joe Biden, at his first summit with President Moon Jae-in earlier this month, promised to supply shots for 550,000 South Korean troops. The two agreed to forge a vaccine partnership to boost regional and global supplies.

Kim said the shipment of the J&J vaccines had doubled since the summit and will arrive this week, thanking the Biden administration for showing its commitment to the bilateral alliance.

India to produce 120M vaccines for local use

India will have nearly 120 million doses of vaccines available for domestic use in June, the government said on Sunday.

This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available in May.

India has administered about 212 million doses, the most after China and the US, but has given the necessary two doses to only about 3% of its 1.35 billion people.

UK could make jabs compulsory in healthcare

The British government is thinking about making vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of the virus in hospitals, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

"It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated," he told Sky News.

"There is precedent for this; obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B. So it's something that we are absolutely thinking about."

Singapore PM to provide update on plans to keep virus under control

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he would share plans on Monday on how the authorities are planning to keep the virus under control while opening up the city-state's economy again.

"Tomorrow, I intend to share with you how we plan to keep Covid-19 under control, while progressively opening up again. The solution: testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more. Also: What will the new normal be like," he said in a Facebook post.

Singapore this month re-imposed some restrictions on social gatherings, the toughest since exiting a lockdown last year, to combat a recent spike in local Covid-19 infections.

Taiwan hasn't given up hope of getting BioNTech vaccines

Taiwan has not given up hope of eventually getting vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE , Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Sunday, a deal that Taipei's government has blamed China for not being able to complete.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions, though infection rates are starting to fall.

It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people but has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca, Moderna and two domestic firms.

The Chinese-claimed island has blamed Beijing for nixing a deal earlier this year for BioNTech vaccines, which China denies.

Malaysia to ramp up vaccinations as new infections surge

Malaysia is planning to set up more mega vaccination centres and get private doctors to join immunisation efforts, after five consecutive days of record daily infections.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a virtual news briefing on Sunday that the government will set up another five mega vaccination centres around the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and are considering two in the northern state of Penang and in the southern state of Johor.

The government will also train general practitioners to administer vaccines, he said, noting some vaccines need to be handled and stored differently than usual vaccines.

Millions in India forced into poverty by virus crisis

Rasheeda Jaleel lives in fear that she may not be able to feed her seven children as millions of Indian families are forced into poverty by a devastating new wave.

The 40-year-old, her husband Abdul Jaleel, 65, and the children already survive on just one meal a day.

"When we are hungry and thirsty, I feel very helpless and worry, 'How am I going to survive like this?'" Jaleel told AFP as she made roti -- flatbread -- for the solitary meal in their tiny New Delhi flat.

"We manage with whatever my husband is able to earn. If it's not enough, I stay hungry so I can feed my children."

The virus has killed 160,000 in eight weeks, overwhelmed hospitals and shut many businesses in India.

Experts warn that another crisis is looming, with rising levels of hunger among poor Indians already reeling from a first lockdown last year.

"It's a double crisis that the poor in the country are facing –- there is the health crisis and there is also an income economic crisis," Anjali Bhardwaj from the Right to Food Campaign told AFP.

"We have had a huge health crisis unfolding... and many have had to spend their life savings on trying to provide medical aid to their families."

About 230 million Indians fell into poverty, defined as living on less than 375 rupees ($5) per day, in the first year of the pandemic, according to a study by Bangalore's Azim Premji University.

On Sunday, the country reported its lowest daily rise in new infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.

Lebanon vaccinates over 10,000 people in day-long drive

Lebanon vaccinated more than 10,000 people as part of a day-long vaccine "marathon" organised by the health ministry to ramp up inoculation rates in the crisis-hit country.

The ministry said 10,452 people over the age of 30 received jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine at different facilities across the country.

They were allowed to enter vaccination centres on a walk-in basis from early Saturday morning in what health authorities have dubbed a vaccine "marathon".