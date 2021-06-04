Friday, June 4

Russian data shows nearly 425,000 excess Covid-19 deaths

Russia has recorded nearly 425,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to April 2021 when it was in the grip of the pandemic, Reuters calculations based on data released by Russia's state statistics service showed.

The number of excess deaths, which some epidemiologists say is the best way to measure the real death toll, exceeds the official death toll of 123,037 which is calculated by Russia's task force.

Rosstat, the Russian state statistics service, keeps its own records and said on Friday that around 270,000 people had died in Russia and related causes since the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020 to April 2021.

Britain reports highest daily cases since March

Britain has reported 6,238 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number since late March and up from 5,274 on Thursday, government data showed.

There were 11 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, down from 18 on Thursday.

Italy reports over 2,500 new cases

Italy has reported 73 deaths against 59 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,557 from 1,968.

Italy has registered 126,415 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.227 million cases to date.

Myanmar sees case jump after outbreak near Indian border

Myanmar has reported its highest number of cases since health services and testing collapsed in the wake of the February 1 coup, adding to concerns over a growing outbreak near the border with India.

The 212 cases reported from across the country are low compared to many neighbours, but are the highest in over four months.

Many of the cases are from Chin State, bordering India, raising concerns that the more transmissible variant first found there is now spreading in Myanmar.

Swiss approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

Medical regulator Swissmedic has extended the temporary ordinary authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to include young people aged between 12 and 15, the agency said.

Nepal worries future wave will hit children hard

Nepal has asked its hospitals to reserve beds for children for fear another surge in infections will hit them hard, something officials in neighbouring India are also preparing for.

The move came as the government approved for emergency use the vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech of China.

Turkey reports over 6,000 new cases

Turkey has confirmed 6,169 new cases, including 552 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.27 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,976 with 94 new fatalities.

WHO urges wealthy nations to donate their surplus vaccines

Wealthy countries need to give more vaccines and follow the US in making doses available immediately to cover a 200 million dose gap caused by Indian supply disruptions and manufacturing delays, a WHO senior adviser said.

WHO is urging wealthy countries to donate their surplus doses to poorer countries instead of giving them to less vulnerable groups, such as children, and they have so far donated 150 million doses via the COVAX sharing scheme.

However, Bruce Aylward said that only a small portion of those doses will be available in the short-term in June, July and August when they can make a difference in slowing the pace of infections in the global pandemic.

UK regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech for 12 to 15-year-olds

Britain's medicines regulator has said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for adolescents aged 12 to 15 after a "rigorous review", following similar assessments in the EU and US.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the two-shot jab following clinical trials among younger age groups, saying the vaccine had met the "expected standards" of safety, quality and effectiveness.

A government committee on vaccination will now decide if and when to begin administering doses to the age bracket. So far it has promptly followed all MHRA rulings on vaccines offered by Pfizer and other companies.

Russia reports 8,947 new cases

Russia has reported 8,947 new cases , including 2,817 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 5,108,129 since the pandemic began.

The government virus task force said 377 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 123,037.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to virus from April 2020 to March 2021.

Meanwhile, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said they expect the World Health Organization to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months,

He said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is also reviewing Sputnik V "was provided with all basic existing information, there is no critical remarks for now at all".

Spain to vaccinate 12-to 17-year-olds before September

Spain has said it wants to offer vaccines to everyone aged between 12 and 17 before the start of the new school year in September.

Health Minister Carolina Darias told public television TVE the government will propose the measure to the public health commission which then must approve the move.

The plan is to immunise 12-to 17-year-olds "about two weeks before" the start of the new school year in September, she said.

No Tokyo Olympics if no athletes come to Japan

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cannot happen if no athletes can make it to Japan for the event, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said at a news briefing held.

She said that the decision on whether to host the Games depended on rapidly changing factors such as the situation, and that the committee would comply if other organisers were to decide to cancel the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and is scheduled to start on July 23.

Saudi holds first concert in Riyadh

Hundreds have gathered for the first concert in the Saudi capital since the start of the pandemic to watch performances by Syrian diva Assala Nasri and Kuwaiti crooner Nabeel Shuail.

Before stiff rules were brought in a year ago to stem the spread of the virus, the ultra-conservative kingdom had started to ease decades-long restrictions on entertainment, as part of efforts to improve its image and attract tourists.

Saudi Arabia has officially recorded more than 454,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,408 deaths.

Tiananmen event in HK's Victoria Park banned again

Hong Kong's Victoria Park was mostly empty on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, except for the police who stood warning people not participate in unauthorised assembly.

Before last year, tens of thousands gathered annually in the park lighting candles and singing songs to remember the victims.

But authorities, citing the pandemic, banned the vigil for the second straight year and, on the morning of Friday's anniversary, arrested an organizer of it.

Fauci urges China to release medical records of bat cave patients

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci has urged China to release the medical records of nine people who fell sick with a coronavirus-like illness prior to the outbreak, saying they could provide insights into whether the pandemic came from a lab.

The "lab leak" theory has gained increasing traction, fueled by reports that six miners fell ill in 2012 and three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in 2019 after visiting a bat cave in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan.

In an interview with The Financial Times , US President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor said the records could answer critical questions over the contested origins of the in Wuhan, where a pandemic that has killed over 3.6 million people worldwide began.

Australia finds highly infectious variant in Melbourne