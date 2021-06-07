Monday, June 7

New York plans huge post-Covid concert for August

New York is planning to host a major concert in Central Park in August as a way to celebrate the city's "rebirth" following the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

No program details were revealed, but De Blasio has asked veteran music producer Clive Davis — who often draws A-listers to his events — to organise the line-up.

Ontario to loosen restrictions this week, ahead of schedule

Ontario will loosen restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, Premier Doug Ford has announced, as infection rates continue to drift lower after a punishing third wave while vaccinations pick up pace.

The province will enter step one of its reopening plan, allowing non-essential retail to operate at 15 percent capacity, outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table, and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people to take place.

British tourists rush back from Portugal to escape quarantine

Holidaymakers who flew from Britain to Portugal after restrictions were relaxed three weeks ago have been rushing home to escape renewed quarantine requirements on returning travellers, angering people in the tourism-heavy economy.

"I was supposed to come back on Wednesday, so I had to move it a little bit earlier to avoid the quarantine," said Lisa Keenan, on her way to the departures area of Lisbon airport.

WHO urges jab makers to give Covax 50 percent of doses

The WHO has called for vaccine manufacturers to give Covax first refusal on new doses, or commit half of their volumes to the global jab equity scheme.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said manufacturers should turn their attention to the Covax facility, which has struggled to get donation-funded doses to poorer countries.

Tedros voiced his frustration that several poor countries have been unable to immunise their health workers, the elderly and other populations most vulnerable to severe Covid-19 disease.

Turkey reports over 5,600 new cases

Turkey has registered total of 5,647 cases, including 495 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.29 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 48,255, with 91 more fatalities over the past day.

India may raise vaccine spending to $6B this fiscal year

India may raise spending on shots by over a quarter this fiscal year to up to $6.18 billion (450 billion rupees) from its budgeted amount, two government sources have told Reuters after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi free doses to all adults.

The sources, who did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak with the media, said the government would spend up to 450 billion rupees on vaccines this fiscal year, which started on April 1.

The previously budgeted amount was 350 billion rupees.

Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw, scheduled for Yaounde on June 25, has been postponed, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed.

A CAF official said the delay of the ceremony to an undecided date was due to "logistical reasons related to Covid-19."

UK reports 5,683 more Covid-19 cases, one further death

Britain reported 5,683 more cases of Covid-19 and one further death within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose reached 40,460,576, the figures showed.

Italy reports 65 coronavirus deaths, 1,273 new cases

Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths against 51 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,273 from 2,275.

Italy has registered 126,588 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 4,910, down from 4,963 a day earlier.

Philippines targets workers in next phase of Covid shots

The Philippines will this week start vaccinating around 35 million people working outside their homes, such as public transport staff, in a bid to curb Covid-19 transmission and open up the economy, officials said.

The next phase in the rollout that started in March comes after vaccines were first targeted at healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with existing health conditions.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said those eligible to join the new phase, which includes workers in the informal sector, will be able to register from Wednesday.

Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash – UN

The United Nations said that the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the world of work was four times worse than the 2008 economic crisis.

The UN's International Labour Organization said the pandemic had had a "devastating" and even "cataclysmic" effect, as it sought to tackle an uneven recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The ILO on Monday kicked off its annual International Labour Conference (ILC), being held virtually for the first time, and this year focused on fostering a "human-centred" recovery from the pandemic.

Moderna seeks vaccine approval for teens in Europe, Canada

US biotech firm Moderna said on Monday it was seeking conditional approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine on teens in the European Union and Canada, in a boost for inoculation campaigns as the summer begins.

The firm said it also plans to file for emergency approval with the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, where the Pfizer/BioNTech jab is already being administered to adolescents age 12 and up.

Norway speeds up vaccination amid ample supply

Norway will shorten the interval between vaccine doses to nine weeks from the current 12 weeks, thus speeding up the inoculation process, the Health Ministry has said.

"We'll have ample supply of vaccines in the time ahead," Health Minister Bent Hoeie said in a statement.

Norway uses vaccines made by Moderna Inc as well as the Pfizer/BioNTech partnership, each requiring two injections.

Malta reports no new cases of virus

Malta has said it had recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, the first time this has happened since July 25, 2020.

The Mediterranean island nation currently has only 72 cases, the Health Ministry said.

Months of restrictions are gradually being eased, with bars allowed to reopen on Monday for the first time since October.

Venice hopes to restart business as curbs are lifted

Venetians have breathed a sigh of relief as the lagoon city finally moved into a low-risk "white zone", meaning most pandemic restrictions were lifted and a nightly curfew scrapped.

Face masks and social distancing rules remain in place, but bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open without any time limits — something locals hope will entice visitors back.

Indian PM Modi announces free vaccines for all adults

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Indian federal government would provide vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month in an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India.

Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.

"It has been decided that from June 21, all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free," he said.

WHO: Funding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official has said that talks were being held with G20 countries, including China and India, regarding financial and vaccine donations to the COVAX dose-sharing facility.

Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO director general and the agency's coordinator of the ACT-Accelerator, also told reporters WHO wanted the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Canada and Japan to contribute doses.

Chinese city to stay indoors amid new outbreak

Residents of the southern Chinese city of Guanzhou will not be able to leave unless they can show that it is absolutely necessary to do so, following an outbreak of Covid-19 that has sickened dozens of people in recent days.

Anyone who is given permission to leave must show a negative test for the virus taken in the previous 48 hours, according to rules issued by the city government that take effect on Monday. The same rule applies to anyone seeking to leave the surrounding province of Guangdong.

Germany eases virus restrictions

Germany has dropped restrictions on who can get vaccinated against Covid-19, but many people still will have to wait some time to get a shot.

A prioritisation system in place since vaccinations started after Christmas officially ended, and everyone 12 and older is now entitled to make an appointment. Up to now, Germany has been working through the oldest and most vulnerable, as well as people in selected professions.

Also joining the campaign on Monday are more than 6,000 doctors who work for companies and will help inoculate their workforces.

Spain opens borders to all vaccinated travellers

Spain has opened its borders to vaccinated travellers from all over the world, hoping an influx of visitors will revitalise its all-important tourism sector which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Spain is a safe destination," Health Minister Carolina Darias insisted, adding that the country was "in the process of reclaiming its global leadership in tourism".

Non-vaccinated Europeans – who can currently enter Spain with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours – will from Monday be able to take a cheaper antigen test instead.

But in a setback, the United Kingdom, a huge tourism market for the country, has not yet removed Spain from its list of at-risk countries, meaning British travellers will have to quarantine on their return home as well as pay for expensive Covid-19 tests.

The British normally make up the largest contingent of tourists to Spain – in 2019 over one-fifth of Spain's 83.5 million arrivals were from the United Kingdom.

Regardless, those in the tourism sector are still hoping for a summer surge of visitors.

Some Shanghai malls, residential complexes demand to see Covid vaccination proof

A few malls and residential complexes in Shanghai have started asking visitors to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, with one shopping centre's temporary decision to bar entry sparking a backlash on social media.

A video showing a local arguing with security guards about the legitimacy of barring unvaccinated people at the entrance of the Pacific Life Plaza in Shanghai has been shared tens of hundreds of times on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

Several vendors told Reuters that the mall was blocking unvaccinated customers at the entrance, though people could still sneak in from the exit.

The mall operator could not be immediately reached for comment.

Indonesia reinforces hospitals amid worrying Covid surge

Indonesian authorities have drafted in more doctors and nurses to two areas on the islands of Java and Madura after hospitals there approached full capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the country's health minister said.