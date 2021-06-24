Thursday, June 24

WHO: Covid-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

The World Health Organization (WHO) has forecast that people most vulnerable, such as the elderly, will need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters news agency shows.

The estimate is included in a report, which is to be discussed on Thursday at a board meeting of Gavi, a vaccine alliance that co-leads the WHO's vaccine programme COVAX.

The forecast is subject to changes and is also paired with two other less likely scenarios.

Pfizer says vaccine is highly effective against Delta variant

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant, a Pfizer official in Israel has said.

"The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90 percent, in preventing the coronavirus disease, COVID-19," Alon Rappaport, Pfizer's medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio.

Swiss data shows vaccinated people seldom hit by virus

Switzerland's move to allow large public events with 10,000-plus people from Saturday has come as government data appears to show vaccines are helping control new infections that are mostly hitting people who remain unprotected.

Only 209 of 180,000 new infections recorded in Switzerland between January 27 and June 21 were in people fully vaccinated with shots from Moderna or Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, according to Swiss Federal Health Ministry data provided to Reuters.

Tunisian wards fill up as cases rise rapidly

Tunisia has seen seeing a significant increase in cases, with intensive care wards almost full, an adviser to the government said.

"A Covid tsunami is hitting the country as the number of positive tests is very high, the number of deaths sometimes exceeds 100 per day, and intensive care beds are almost full," said Amenallah Messadi, a member of the independent scientific committee that advises the government.

The committee called for extending hours of the night curfew, imposing a full lock down in governorates where the epidemic is spreading widely, and barring all sports gatherings.

Study: Covid-19 can infect brain cells

The virus can infect brain cells, leading to a reaction that could possibly trigger neurological and psychological complaints, Dutch researchers have said.

Although the spread of the virus rapidly stops, leading to limited damage after entering the brain via the nose, it triggers cytokines, small proteins that act as messengers within the immune system, said the study published in the US-based mSphere microbiology journal.

"These can play a role in local infections... that possibly contribute to neurological and psychological complaints among many (ex) patients ," said the study, done by the Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam.

Nearly all US deaths are now among unvaccinated

Nearly all virus deaths in the US now have been in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.

An Associated Press analysis of available government data from May shows that “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 853,000 hospitalisations. That’s about 0.1 percent.

And only about 150 of the more than 18,000 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people.

Africa battles new wave hitting faster and harder

Africa is facing a devastating resurgence of infections whose peak will surpass that of earlier waves as the continent's countries struggle to vaccinate even a small percentage of the population, top health officials have said.

“The third wave is picking up speed, spreading faster, hitting harder," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said.

"With rapidly rising case numbers and increasing reports of serious illness, the latest surge threatens to be Africa’s worst yet,” she said in a weekly briefing. “Africa can still blunt the impact of these fast-rising infections, but the window of opportunity is closing.

Merkel: Europe 'on thin ice' amid delta virus variant rise

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against the coronavirus, as the highly contagious delta variant threatens to undo progress made in reducing infections.

In what may be her last government declaration to the German parliament, Merkel said the further response to the pandemic would be a main topic of discussion among European Union leaders at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

She noted that the number of virus cases in the 27-nation bloc continue to decline, while vaccination rates climb.

Russia's new cases surge to highest since January

Russia has reported 20,182 new virus cases, the most confirmed in a single day since January 24, amid a wave of infections that authorities blame on the Delta variant and the slow progress of the vaccination programme.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 568 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Both Moscow and St Petersburg recorded the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over virus fears

Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from Friday, deeming the country's arrivals "extremely high risk" for the virus.

The Hong Kong government said late on Wednesday it was suspending flights after the number of imported virus cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub.

Hong Kong has already banned arrivals from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines, using a flight suspension rule triggered when there are five or more passengers who test positive for one of the variant virus cases on arrival, or 10 or more passengers found to have any strain of the disease while in quarantine.

Turkey administers nearly 45M vaccine shots

Turkey has administered nearly 45 million doses of vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

More than 30 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.6 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry count showed.

As of Thursday morning, 5.78 million people have received their first doses in Istanbul while more than 2.49 million people received their first doses in the capital Ankara.

The ministry data also showed that over 2 million people received their first jab of virus vaccines in the western Izmir province.

Japan emperor appears 'concerned' about virus spread by Games – Kyodo

Japanese Emperor Naruhito appears concerned about the possibility the Olympic Games could cause the virus to spread as feared by many in the public, Kyodo News quoted an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) as saying.