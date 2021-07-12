The Yildiz Porcelain and Tile Factory is located in the midst of a heavenly woods called Yildiz Parki, in Istanbul’s Besiktas district. The historical establishment goes back to the late 19th century. It was set up by Sultan Abdulhamid II as part of an industrialisation initiative as ‘Yıldız Çini Fabrika-i Hümayunu’ in 1891.

The reason for it being set up was to have a factory in the same vein as those supplying European courts and to have the output to promote Ottoman identity around the world. The factory, manager Serife Tuba Uzun tells TRT World, was damaged in the earthquake of 1894, and was rebuilt by Italian architect Raimondo d’Aronco and continued its production.

The porcelain and tile output of the factory, Uzun says, was offered as gifts to foreign dynasties as well as used in the decoration of Ottoman palaces, pavilions and summer palaces. The same beautiful vases and plates and tiles that were once fit for kings and princes are now available for the general public, being sold in stores of locales under the Directorate of National Palaces.

While there is a 130-year history to the factory, it didn’t operate throughout all this time uninterrupted. In 1909, production stopped when Sultan Abdulhamid II was removed from power. The factory was attached to Müze-i Hümâyûn Müdürlüğü afterwards, with museum director Osman Hamdi Bey working to get the factory working again. After Osman Hamdi Bey’s death in 1910 his brother Halil Edhem Bey was appointed as the museum director. Following repairs at the factory, production began again in 1912.

The Yildiz Porcelain and Tile Factory was active during the Republican era, producing goods while under the roof of Sümerbank (a Turkish bank established after the Ottoman Empire gave way to the Republic of Turkey). It was assigned to the Turkish Parliament Directorate of National Palaces in 1994, and after Turkey became a Presidency, to the Presidency of the Republic, the Directorate of National Palaces.