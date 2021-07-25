Sunday, July 25:

Lockdown ineffective as fifth wave peaks in Iran

As the fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Delta variant peaks in Iran, top health officials have criticised the current lockdown measures and people's lack of adherence to health protocols in the country.

Iran on Sunday recorded 27,146 infections — the second-highest toll since the pandemic broke out last year, besides 268 deaths, taking the overall tally to 3.7 million cases and 88,800 deaths.

Dengue fever raises new challenge for Bangladesh amid pandemic

An alarming spike in seasonal dengue fever in Bangladesh has raised a new challenge for authorities in the South Asian country as it grapples with the threat of a rising coronavirus, according to official sources.

"It (dengue) has infected many people in the last couple of days and has become a new issue of tension for the government," Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the country's Directorate General of Health Services, said at a virtual press briefing.

According to the latest government health update released on Sunday evening, a total of 1,679 patients have been diagnosed with the dengue this year, including 102 over the last 24 hours.

Turkey administers over 66.1M vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered over 66.1 million doses of vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The ministry also confirmed 14,230 new infections and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,211 more patients recovered.

Fauci: Some Americans likely to need vaccine booster

Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci has said that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing vaccine booster shots.

"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.

Libya starts walk-in vaccination after surge

Citizens and residents in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, have been getting vaccinated in an "exceptional" vaccination drive.

The campaign, which started on Saturday, targets everyone over 18.

It was coordinated between the Tripoli Administration of Health Services and the National Center for Disease Control after a recent alarming spike in virus cases.

Violent protests in Tunisia over the economy, virus spread

Violent demonstrations have broken out on in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation's health, economic and social situation.

Thousands of people defied virus restrictions and scorching heat to demonstrate in the capital of Tunis and other cities. The largely young crowds shouted “Get out!” and slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

Indonesia extends movement curbs until August 2

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that restrictions would be extended from July 26 to August 2, though he said infections and hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had declined.

Under the current curbs, he said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to open with some limitations.

French lawmakers seek deal on vaccine passports after protests

Lawmakers from France's upper and lower houses of parliament have sought to agree on a deal to allow the adoption of legislation making vaccine passports vital for French daily life.

The talks between members of the National Assembly and Senate come a day after France was again shaken by nationwide protests against the rules that saw over 160,000 rally and dozens arrested.

UK health minister apologises for virus tweet

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apologised after he tweeted that the country need not "cower" in the face of the virus, having himself recovered from a bout of the disease.

"I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise," he said.

His initial tweet urged "please, if you haven't yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus," sparking criticism that he was being disrespectful to those who died from the disease in Britain.

"129,000 people who died didn't cower, they fought for their lives," wrote Labour MP Yvette Cooper.

Schools reopen in Afghanistan after months of closure

Schools and other educational institutions have started to reopen in Afghanistan after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the health and education officials, the reopening would be gradual in provinces in relation to the prevalence of the virus.

Hamid Obaidi, an Education Ministry official, said the academic centres would be reopened in provinces where the ratio of positive cases is below 35 percent.

Pope hopes Olympic Games 'sign of hope' in pandemic

Pope Francis has said he hopes the Tokyo Olympics will be a sign of hope and "universal brotherhood" during the pandemic raging around the world.

"In this period of pandemic, let these games be a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit," the pontiff said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

Unjabbed could face new curbs in Germany — Merkel aide

People who have not been vaccinated could face new restrictions if infections continue to rise in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said.

"Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated people," Helge Braun told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Currently, Germans can use facilities such as restaurants, cinemas and sports venues if they are either fully vaccinated or able to provide a recent negative test.

Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and mass vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fuelling anti-vaccine sentiment and protests.

About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn’t tell them what to do.

Thousands across Italy protest 'green pass'

Thousands of people have gathered in several Italian cities to voice their opposition against a move that will require residents to have passes reflecting their health status to access many places.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government approved a decree on Thursday ordering the use of the so-called "green" passes starting on August 6.

2 virus patients die in Jordan hospital power outage

Two coronavirus patients have died after a power outage at a hospital in the Jordanian capital, Amman, according to local media.

The country’s health minister, Firas Al-Hawari, however, told reporters that one patient died 20 minutes before the power outage at the Gardens Hospital, while the second lost his life an hour and a half later.

He said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the deaths and that the results will be revealed within hours.

South Korea steps up curbs ahead of peak holiday season

South Korea has said it will tighten social distancing rules across most of the country this week, warning that its worst-ever wave might spread further in the summer holiday season.

The curbs will be increased to Level 3 on a four-level scale, which will mean a 10 pm dining curfew (1300 GMT) and ban on gatherings of more than four people, from Tuesday for two weeks for most areas except for some small counties.

Singapore reports 117 new local cases

Singapore's Health Ministry reported 117 new locally transmitted cases, slightly lower than the 127 cases reported the previous day.

Malaysia's total infections rise above 1 million

Malaysia's total cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 1 million after the country's health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438.

Russia reports 24,072 new cases, 779 related deaths

Russia has reported 24,072 new cases, including 3,406 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,126,541.

The government coronavirus task force said 779 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 153,874.

Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.

Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases total 1,763

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 1,763 cases on Sunday, the third day since the Olympic Games began in the Japanese capital.

Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

Australians may face longer lockdown after "reckless" mass protests

Australia's New South Wales has logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired cases amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest.