August 4, Wednesday

US rejects WHO call for booster shot moratorium as 'false choice'

The US has rebuffed a call from the World Health Organization (WHO) to impose a worldwide coronavirus booster shot moratorium, saying it presents "a false choice."

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus earlier in the day urged the halt until at least the end of September to boost global equity and allow at least 10 percent of the population in every country to be vaccinated.

"To make that happen, we need everyone's cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines," he said during a webinar in Geneva.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration believes it can allot jabs for domestic booster shots should they be recommended by domestic health authorities while continuing its efforts to distribute vaccines worldwide.

"We believe we can do both, and we don''t need to make that choice," she said. "We will have enough supply to ensure that if the FDA decides that boosters are recommended for a portion of the population, to provide those as well."

Psaki was referring to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is currently reviewing Covid-19 vaccines to determine if it should update its guidance on the shots or grant full authorization.

Number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in Turkey crosses more than 74 million

Turkey has administered more than 74.33 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone age 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 41.3 million people have gotten their first dose, while more than 27.83 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 5.19 million such doses have been given.

To date, 66.54 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of the two-step vaccines.

The ministry also confirmed 26,822 new infections and 122 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 6,096 more patients recovered.

Delta variant 'highly worrisome' as spread grows across Americas - PAHO

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is "highly worrisome" as the mutation has spread to nearly two dozen countries across the Americas, officials with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters.

Meanwhile, health officials are keeping close tabs on another variant know as Lambda, but note uneven detection across the region has yet to cause a major impact.

Delta's growing spread in the United States, as well as most of Latin America and the Caribbean, should cause governments to prioritize prevention efforts like masking and especially a faster pace of vaccinations, according to PAHO Director Carissa Etienne.

PAHO is the Americas office for the UN-affiliated World Health Organization.

Etienne added that to date barely 18 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated.

The PAHO chief also highlighted growth in new infections in Guatemala, Brazil and Cuba.

Even as other variants like Alfa and Gamma are still more common across the Americas, the Lambda variant has recently been detected in hard-hit South American countries, including Argentina and Peru, as well as Chile and Ecuador, according to PAHO Covid-19 Incident Manager Sylvain Aldighieri.

Italy reports 21 deaths

Italy has reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths against 27 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,596 from 4,845.

Italy has registered 128,136 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.37 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,309 on Wednesday, up from 2,1 96 a day earlier.

There were 14 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 260 from a previous 258.

Some 215,748 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 209,719, the health ministry said.

UK to roll out vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds

The UK plans to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds in the next few weeks after the independent body of scientists that makes vaccine recommendations to the government changed its advice.

The four nations of the UK all accepted the change from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which now says healthy 16 to 17-year-olds can be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They will not need parental consent.

The change, which means another 1.4 million people across the UK will be eligible for a first vaccine shot, comes just two weeks after the JCVI recommended against routine vaccinations for those under 18, although it did stress that it would continually assess the evidence.

Currently, the only 16 and 17-year-olds being offered the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for anyone 12 and over, are those with underlying health conditions or those living with vulnerable people.

WHO calls for moratorium on third booster shot

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on administering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal mostly to wealthier G20 countries that have far outpaced the developing world in numbers of vaccinations.

He said richer countries have administered about 100 doses for every 100 people on average, while low-income countries — hampered by short supplies — have provided only about 1.5 doses per 100 people.

The UN health agency has long argued that no one is safe until everyone is safe because the longer and more widely the coronavirus circulates, the greater the chance that new variants could emerge — and prolong a global crisis in fighting the pandemic.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10 percent of the population of every country to be vaccinated,” Tedros said.

Israel, France, Germany and many Middle Eastern countries have already started administering boosters, and other nations, including the United States and Britain, are considering plans to do so in the wake of the emergence of the highly transmissible delta variant.

“The G-20 has a vital leadership role to play as the countries that are the biggest producers, the biggest consumers and the biggest donors of Covid-19 vaccines,” Tedros said.

Microsoft: US workers must be fully vaccinated

Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s US offices and other worksites, starting next month.

The tech giant told employees on Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US.

The company also says it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.”

The company is also delaying its return to the office until October 4.

Caregivers of people who are immunosuppressed or parents of children who are too young to receive a vaccine can work from home until January, the company says.

Microsoft’s new vaccine policy follows similar moves last week by other employers, including Google and Facebook, along with Disney and Walmart.

First Olympic cluster

The Olympic Games, which went ahead despite a rise in cases in Japan, reported that all 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team had entered isolation after five tested positive for the coronavirus. The team have withdrawn from the remaining competition and the seven members who have so far tested negative have agreed to move to a facility for "close contacts" of positive cases, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said. "We pray for their swift recovery," Takaya said, adding that it was the first "cluster" discovered at the Games. So far, Tokyo 2020 has reported 322 positive virus cases among its "stakeholders" including athletes, officials and media. Most of the positive cases have been among Japanese residents working as employees or contractors.

Russia reports 22,589 new cases

Russia has reported 22,589 new cases, including 2,502 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,356,784.

The government virus task force said 790 people had died of virus-related causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 161,715.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to May 2021.

Ukraine receives 500,000 doses of vaccines from Denmark

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of vaccines from Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its population of 41 million people.

So far, 2.1 million Ukrainian citizens have received two jabs as of July 4.

Tokyo's daily infections hit record of 4,166

Tokyo has reported 4,166 new cases, a record high in the daily tally, the metropolitan government said.

Pfizer vaccine deal for Thailand unlikely

The chair of Thailand's Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) has said that a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is unlikely to happen, despite his earlier claims that a deal was close.

Thailand is battling its biggest virus outbreak yet, and has been racing to secure vaccines. Last month, THG Chairman Boon Vanasin said talks to clinch a deal with BioNTech was nearing conclusion, but both Pfizer and BioNTech said they were not in talks with THG.

Boon did not say with which importer his group had been working. THG shares fell 8.13 percent along a benchmark decline of 0.35 percent.

Last month, BioNTech denied it was in talks with THG while a Pfizer spokesman said the company was only in discussions with Thailand's health ministry and disease control department.

South Korea count spikes amid vacations

South Korea has posted a sharp increase in its cases as it struggled to tame its fourth wave of infections amid the spread of new virus variants strains.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,725 cases, up by more than 500 from a day before, as more tests were conducted after the weekend.

Total infections rose to 203,926, with 2,106 deaths.

The daily tally hit a new high of 1,895 last week, partly fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant, with the fourth wave showing little signs of subsiding.

Officials from Japan's LDP seek withdrawal of at-home care policy

Officials from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have agreed to seek a withdrawal of a new policy to ask patients with less serious symptoms to isolate at home rather than seek hospital care, Jiji news agency reported.