Friday, August 6:

White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated

Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

"50 percent of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.

That means more than 165 million people have received either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.

Turkey administers over 75.5M doses

Turkey has administered more than 75.55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone 16 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 41.6 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 28.49 million are fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed 24,297 new infections and 108 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 6,636 more patients recovered.

Tourists caught out as Italy ushers in Covid 'green pass'

"Do you have your green pass?"The question was being put across Italy on Friday as new coronavirus rules for museums and indoor dining came into force -- with those answering 'no' left frustrated.

At the Vatican Museums, a number of tourists were turned away despite having pre-booked tickets, after failing to provide proof of a Covid-19 vaccine, previous infection or a negative coronavirus test.

Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle

Sri Lankan authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions as reports emerged of Covid patients dying while awaiting admission to overcrowded hospitals.

The government said state ceremonies and public gatherings were banned until September 1 because of the growing health crisis.

The fresh curbs come after the number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the last week doubled from a month ago.

Australia's 'Covid zero' days may be numbered

Australia's coveted status as a haven from the pandemic could be at an end, with experts warning that a sustained Delta outbreak makes a return to "Covid zero" unlikely.

After long stretches with zero local cases – what Australians once jokingly referred to as "doughnut days" – a Sydney outbreak has now grown to 4,610.

Record numbers of new cases are being reported each day despite widespread lockdowns.

Slowly but surely, some local authorities have shifted to talking about containing the virus rather than beating it.

Portugal says 70% of people have gotten 1st vaccine jabs

Authorities in Portugal say they have reached the milestone of 70 percent of people on the mainland receiving at least one Covid-19 shot.

The Health Ministry says in recent weeks, 80,000 people a day have been vaccinated. The number is expected to climb during August when some 3 million vaccines are due to arrive.

Portugal, like other European Union countries, got off to a slow start in its inoculation drive because of a shortfall in expected deliveries. It now aims to have 70 percent of people fully vaccinated by the end of the summer.

European Medicines Agency asks Johnson & Johnson to update side effects

The European Medicines Agency has recommended updating the information label for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, saying it should include warnings that a rare immune condition, tinnitus and dizziness are possible side effects.

In a statement, the EU drug regulator says a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys blood cells needed for clotting, or immune thrombocytopenia, is an “important identified risk” and health workers and people receiving the vaccine should be informed of this possible side effect.

United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

United Airlines will require US-based employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by late October, joining a growing number of corporations responding to a surge in coronavirus cases.

United has 67,000 employees in the US It’s the first major US airline to say it will require vaccinations for workers.

US vaccine shipment lands in Khartoum

Sudan announced the arrival of more than 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines provided by the United States.

The shipment was received at Khartoum Airport late Thursday by Minister of Health Omar Al-Najeeb, and the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Khartoum Brian Shawkan.

The 606,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot have been provided through the UN's COVAX initiative.

No link found so far between menstrual disorders and Covid-19 vaccines, EU says

No causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders has been found so far, Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday, separately recommending that three new conditions be added as possible side-effects of J&J's coronavirus shot.

The European Medicines Agency said its safety committee had studied cases of menstrual disorders reported after vaccination, adding it had requested more data from vaccine developers to assess the issue.

Menstrual disorders can occur for various reasons, from stress and tiredness to underlying medical conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis.

EU to review safe travel list, could reconsider US status - source

The European Union will next week review the list of states from which non-essential travel is allowed under coronavirus restrictions and could reconsider the inclusion of the United States, an EU official said.

The EU list currently includes two dozen countries, including the United States, Japan and Australia, which are considered safe from a health perspective under the ongoing pandemic.

Next week's meeting "could" also assess the situation in relation to the United States, one EU official told Reuters, without elaborating because no decision has been made yet.

EU officials regularly review the list as the pandemic evolves.

Russia records about 463,000 excess deaths in pandemic -Reuters calculations

Russia recorded around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service.

Some epidemiologists say excess deaths are the best way to measure the real death toll from Covid-19. Russia's coronavirus task force has confirmed a toll of 163,301 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Seven residents of Belgian nursing home die after outbreak of B.1.621 lineage of Covid-19

Seven residents of a nursing home in Belgium have died after being infected with a lineage of the coronavirus first detected in Colombia despite being fully vaccinated, the virology team that conducted tests said.

The virology team said the residents had been infected with the B.1.621 lineage of Covid-19 that originated in Colombia and has been detected in recent weeks in the United States but cases in Europe have been rare.

New Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads, media reports say

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will announce a requirement that kindergarten through 12th-grade students and staff wear masks when public schools open in the fall, according to media reports, in a reversal of the position he took just last month.

The change of heart reflects a spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant that is ravaging US states with lower vaccination rates.

Biden says virus cases will go up before they come down

US President Joe Biden said that Covid-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.

"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

UK's daily Covid-19 cases rise slightly to 31,808

Britain recorded 31,808 news cases of Covid-19 , a slight increase on the 30,215 reported a day earlier.

The data also recorded 92 new deaths within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test, up from 86 on Thursday.

Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths, 6,599 new cases

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths against 27 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,599 from 7,230.

Italy has registered 128,187 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,449, up from 2,409 a day earlier.

There were 32 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 25 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 277 from a previous 268.

EU: too early to say if Covid booster needed as Germany, France press ahead

There's not enough data to recommend using Covid-19 vaccine boosters, the European Union's drugs regulator said, after major EU states said they would roll out a third dose for the most vulnerable from September.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had said in mid-July that more data was needed before it could make a recommendation on boosters, but the EU's biggest countries Germany and France are ploughing ahead with plans to roll out some anyway.

That is despite a call from the World Health Organization on Wednesday for a halt to boosters until more people around the world have been vaccinated.

Singapore to ease some virus curbs as vaccination rate soars

Singapore will from next week lift some virus curbs and ease restrictions on entry for foreign workers, its health minister said, as the share of people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus in the city state nears 70 percent.

Fully vaccinated people will be able to dine-in at restaurants in groups of five from August 10, health minister Ong Ye Kung said, and a limit on the number of people allowed to gather socially will increase to five, from two.

Study: J&J jabs effective against current Covid variants

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, joint lead investigator Glenda Gray said.

She said the single-shot J&J vaccine offered 91% to 96.2% protection against death, while offering 67% efficacy against infection when the Beta variant dominates and about 71% when the Delta variant dominates.

The J&J vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study, which was completed in May, with 477,234 health workers vaccinated.

South Africa's health regulator approved the J&J shot in April, and it is being used in the national vaccine programme alongside Pfizer's.

Delta infections produce similar virus levels regardless of vaccine status

Public Health England has said that early evidence suggested the levels of virus found in people infected with the Delta variant are similar whether or not they are vaccinated, with possible implications for their infectiousness.

"Some initial findings... indicate that levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people," Public Health England said in a statement.

"This may have implications for people's infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

However, this is early exploratory analysis and further targeted studies are needed to confirm whether this is the case."

Russia reports 22,660 new cases

Russia has reported 22,660 new cases, including 2,583 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,402,564.

The government's virus task force said 792 people had died of in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 163,301.