Sunday, August 8:

Tunisia sees high turnout for vaccination against Covid-19

Tunisians turned out to vaccination centers in droves to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The strong turnout comes in the wake of a move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to declare August 8 as a national day for vaccination in a nationwide campaign that aims to vaccinate 1 million Tunisians.

Tunisia has confirmed 610,660 virus infections, including 20,931 deaths, according to official figures.

The Health Ministry said 3.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, of which 1.24 million people have received the two shots of the vaccine.

Turkey administers over 76M doses

Turkey has administered over 76.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

According to the Health Ministry, over 41.7 million people have gotten their first doses, while some 28.8 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 5.54 million such doses have been given.

The ministry also confirmed 22,699 new infections and 108 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,835 more patients recovered.

Over 4.43B coronavirus vaccines jabs given worldwide

The number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered worldwide crossed 4.43 billion, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, leads the count with more than 1.77 billion jabs, followed by India and the US with 506.81 million and 350.63 million, respectively.

Brazil has administered nearly 151.7 million vaccine shots, while the figure stands at 99.65 million in Japan.

Next on the list are Germany and the UK with 94.68 million and 86.21 million doses, respectively.

Turkey has administered over 76 million jabs and ranks ninth worldwide.

Malaysia to ease Covid curbs for fully vaccinated

Malaysia will relax some Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The measures, which will allow dining in at restaurants, outdoor individual sports and interstate tourism, will take effect on Tuesday, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

"I understand, many are tired of the pandemic or are dealing with pandemic fatigue," he said.

Malaysia has been under lockdown since June 1, and while daily infections continue to hit record highs, several states last month began showing progress against the pandemic and started partially lifting curbs.

Vietnam reports record 9,690 cases

Vietnam's health ministry has reported 9,690 coronavirus infections, a record daily increase and up from 7,334 cases on Saturday.

Most of the new infections were detected in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City and the neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, the ministry said.

The country has recorded 210,405 Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began, with at least 3,397 deaths, according to the ministry's data.

Britain reports 27,429 new cases, 39 deaths

Britain has reported 27,429 new cases of Covid-19 and 39 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

That compares to 28,612 cases on Saturday and 103 reported deaths.

Italy reports 11 deaths, 5,735 new cases

Italy has reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths compared with 22 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902.

Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its first outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

Iran records over 500 Covid deaths, new high: ministry

Iran has reported more than 500 daily Covid deaths for the first time on Sunday, its health ministry announced, as new infections also hit a record high.

During the past 24 hours, Iran registered a record of 39,619 positive cases and 542 deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,158,729 and fatalities to 94,015, the ministry said.

Philippines reports biggest jump in death toll in four months

The Philippines' health ministry has recorded 9,671 new coronavirus cases and 287 additional deaths, the biggest single-day spike in the country's death toll since April 9.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Southeast Asian country had risen to 1.66 million, while the death toll had climbed to 29,122.

Epidemic eases in parts of DRC

Congolese authorities said Sunday the coronavirus epidemic had eased in many parts of the country but remained worrying in the economic capital of Lubumbashi where not wearing a mask will now be punishable by up to seven days in jail.

Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said there had been "a marked drop in Covid-19 cases across the country," according to a statement released by the prime minister's office.

In Kinshasa, the situation was particularly hopeful.

People would have to wear a mask to access the city centre, and "checkpoints" would be put in place from Monday to make sure the measure was followed.

Anyone not wearing a mask "will be sentenced to seven days' imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 Congolese francs," or about 6 euros, the decree states.

Coronavirus has infected 51,254 people in the DRC, with 1,045 fatalities, according to an AFP tally of official sources.

Russia reports 22,866 new cases, 787 deaths

Russia has reported 22,866 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, including 2,761 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 6,447,750 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said 787 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes during the past 24 hours. It has confirmed a death toll of 164,881 people.

Russia registered around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday.

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad - SPA

Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) has reported.