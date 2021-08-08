Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern humans than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said.

Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal.

Modern humans were not inhabiting the world at the time cave images were made.

The new findings add to increasing evidence that Neanderthals, whose lineage became extinct about 40,000 years ago, were not the unsophisticated relatives of Homo sapiens they been long been portrayed as.

