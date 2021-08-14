Saturday, August 14:

Protesters in France denounce Covid health pass rules for fifth weekend

Protesters have marched in cities across France for a fifth consecutive weekend in what could the biggest demonstration yet against rules compelling them to show a Covid-19 health pass for daily activities.

They rallied through the streets of Paris, Marseille, Nice, Montpellier and other towns waving placards reading "Pass=Apartheid" and chanting "Freedom, freedom".

Since last Monday, citizens have been required to show the pass in public places, proving that they have been vaccinated or have recently been tested negative for the coronavirus.

After a week of leniency from the police, the government has vowed to get tougher on health pass checks. And testing, unless prescribed by a doctor, will no longer be free from October.

The number of protesters has more than doubled between the first and the fourth Saturday of protest, from 114,000 on July 17 to 237,000 on Aug 7.

Authorities estimate the 200+ rallies ongoing in the country will total around 250,000 demonstrators.

The protests have united a disparate group against President Emmanuel Macron's legislation, which is meant to help contain a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections spreading across France and help safeguard the country's economic recovery.

The number of people treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units has more than doubled in less than a month, standing at 1,831 as of Friday, a figure more than three times lower than the third lockdown peak of 6,001, but high enough to trigger new restrictive measures in certain areas.

Turkey registers 19,949 new cases

Turkey has recorded 19,949 new infections and 145 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The country administered over 83.14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 16 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 43.88 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 33.7 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 6.55 million such doses have been given.

Italy reports 34 deaths, 7,188 new cases

Italy has reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths against 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 7,188 from 7,409.

Italy has registered 128,413 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.435 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,101 on Saturday, up from 3,033 a day earlier.

There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 35 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 372 from a previous 369.

Some 254,006 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 225,486, the health ministry said.

Britain records 29,520 new infections, 93 deaths

Britain has recorded 29,520 new Covid-19 infections and 93 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.

That compares with 32,700 new cases and 100 deaths on Friday.

The data also showed that 47.3 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.4 million have had two.

Iran tightens curbs as cases, deaths surge

Iran has announced new curbs to combat the spread of Covid-19 as deaths and infections surge and as the country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.

The Islamic republic is struggling to contain what officials have called a "fifth wave" of the virus caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Hit by the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, Iran has officially recorded more than 97,000 deaths and over 4.38 million infections, with numbers breaking daily records several times this month.

Health authorities acknowledge that the official figures underestimate the country's real toll.

Iran's national coronavirus taskforce announced on Saturday that government offices, banks and non-essential businesses must close their doors countrywide from Monday until the end of next Saturday.

A ban on car travel between provinces will be in force from noon on Sunday (0730 GMT) until August 27, taskforce spokesman Alireza Raisi told IRNA state news agency.

Libya lifts partial curfew

The Libyan government is set to lift a partial curfew aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus effective on Saturday.

In a statement, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Gomaa, said precautionary measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance will remain in place.

On July 26, the Libyan government imposed a night-time curfew in several regions across the country in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Latest official estimates put the number of total coronavirus infections in the oil-rich country at 279,999, including 3,869 deaths.

The number of Libyans who have taken vaccine doses stands at 801,568, according to the National Center for Disease Control, without specifying whether they received the first or second dose.

Guatemala declares state of emergency over Delta surge

Guatemala has declared a new state of emergency and will impose an overnight curfew from Sunday to contain a surge in Covid infections due to the Delta variant, President Alejandro Giammattei said.

The 30-day state of emergency is being implemented due to a rebound in cases attributed to the "more aggressive" Delta variant, Giammattei said in a televised address on Friday.

"The Delta variant is highly contagious. It is causing new outbreaks and many governments have had to impose new restrictions on their populations as a mitigation measure. Guatemala cannot be the exception, " he said.

Australia clamps down on 'most concerning day of the pandemic'

Australia's biggest city has announced tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing as authorities battled to contain a Delta outbreak and said they were seeing the "most concerning day of the pandemic" so far.

After months of pursuing a "Covid zero" strategy, Australia has been struggling to bring a resurgence of virus cases under control, with more than 10 million people under lockdown in its two largest cities and the capital Canberra.

Residents of Sydney, going into an eighth week under stay-at-home orders, will now face heftier fines for flouting rules or lying to contact tracers, with current restrictions proving insufficient to stop the spread.

Virus has killed 300 journalists in Brazil

A total of 300 journalists have died from the virus in Brazil between January 2020, when the first virus case was confirmed in the country, and July 2021, according to a trade union organisation.

The head of the National Federation of Journalists (FENAJ) Maria Jose Braga said the ongoing national vaccination campaign has reduced the danger to journalists contracting the virus.

In Brazil, where the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded after the US, nearly 566,900 people have died, while more than 20.28 million infections have been registered.

More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

A rapidly growing number of places across the US are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against the virus to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Following New York City's lead, New Orleans and San Francisco will impose such rules at many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is looking into the idea.

The new measures are an attempt to stem the rising tide of the virus cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point, including in the Dallas area, where top officials warned they are running out of beds in their pediatric intensive care units.