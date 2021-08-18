Researchers say sulphur-crested cockatoos (cacatua galerita) are a “large-brained, long-lived, and highly social parrot native to eastern Australia.” Increasingly common in cities, they are the subject of a new study published in Science magazine.

A team of international scientists have proven that cockatoos “learn from each other a unique skill – lifting garbage bin lids to gather food.” According to a news release, the scientists say that cockatoos “spread this novel behaviour through social learning.”

The research led by Barbara Klump and Lucy Aplin (Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior), along with John Martin (Taronga Conservation Society) and Richard Major (Australian Museum), has “shown that this behaviour by cockatoos is actually learnt, rather than a result of genetics.“

It turns out that some cockatoos have figured out how to open trash bins and feed on the contents within (video). Other cockatoos observing this behaviour have picked up on it, and the behaviour has spread from an origin point.

On the other hand, the researchers say that in some Australian suburbs too far away for the behaviour to be observed and learned, other cockatoos have figured the trash bin scenario by themselves and practice it separately, with slight differences in their actions than the initial group of cockatoos.

“Children are masters of social learning. From an early age, they copy skills from other children and adults. However, compared to humans, there are few known examples of animals learning from each other,” Klump said.

“Demonstrating that food scavenging behaviour is not due to genetics is a challenge,” Klump added.

It turns out that it all started with Richard Major sharing a video with senior author Lucy Aplin a few years ago. In the video, a cockatoo was seen opening a closed garbage bin using its beak and foot to lift the heavy lid, then walking along the side to flip it over to reach leftovers by Australian residents.

At the time, Aplin was a researcher at Oxford University (and is now at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany). She and Klump found the footage very compelling.

"It was so exciting to observe such an ingenious and innovative way to access a food resource, we knew immediately that we had to systematically study this unique foraging behaviour,” Klump said.

According to the news release, Major, a Senior Principal Research Scientist at the Australian Museum Research Institute, “has spent more than 20 years studying Australian bird species such as the noisy minor, the infamous ‘bin-chicken’ ibis and cockatoos.“

“Like many Australian birds, sulphur-crested cockatoos are loud and aggressive and often act like a pack of galahs. But they are also incredibly smart, persistent and have adapted brilliantly to living with humans,” Major said.