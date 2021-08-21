Saturday, August 21, 2021

UK sees more than 32,000 infections

Britain has recorded 32,058 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, and reported a further 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 37,314 new cases reported on Friday and 114 deaths

Nearly 7,500 infections reported in Italy

Italy has reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths against 49 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,470 from 7,224.

Italy has registered 128,728 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.48 million cases to date.

Turkey records 232 coronavirus-related deaths

Turkey has administered nearly 88.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunisation campaign in January, according to official figures.

According to the Health Ministry, over 45.8 million people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 34.9 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 7.5 million people.

The data showed that 73.78 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also confirmed 19,351 new infections and 232 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 13,163 more patients recovered.

Vietnam records over 11,000 new infections

Vietnam has reported 11,321 coronavirus infections, a record daily tally.

Most of the new cases were detected in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring province of Binh Duong, the Health Ministry said.

The country has recorded 336,700 infections and at least 7,540 fatalities overall.

Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cases

The tiny Pacific nation of Palau reported its first cases of coronavirus, losing its prized status as one of the world's few Covid-free countries as authorities appealed for calm.

Two travellers, who tested positive after arriving from Guam, have been placed in quarantine along with their known contacts.

Russia sees nearly 800 deaths

Russia has reported 797coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 21,000 new cases, including 1,852 in the capital Moscow.

The country has vaccinated more than 43 million people so far against Covid-19 out of a population of more than 144 million, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the health ministry.

Vietnam calls in army for strict virus lockdown

Vietnam's government says it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people's movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus.

The army personnel will be deployed to help with logistics as the city of 10 million people asks residents to "stay put" for two weeks starting from Monday, a report on the government website said.

Toronto's hospital network to sack unvaccinated employees

A healthcare network that operates several hospitals in Toronto said it would sack any staff members who are not fully vaccinated by the end of October.

The University Health Network (UHN), which includes the Toronto General hospital and the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, said employees who are not vaccinated by October 8 will be placed on unpaid leave for two weeks. They will then be terminated if their vaccination status does not change by the end of the month.

Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine after airport Covid-19 cases

Authorities in Shanghai have quarantined hundreds of people in an attempt to halt a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in the city after infections were detected in cargo workers at its airport, the municipal government said.

Some 120 people deemed close contacts of the infected five workers at Pudong Airport were placed into quarantine, along with hundreds of others deemed secondary contacts.

Two of the cargo workers, a Chinese national and an Ethiopian national, were included among four locally transmitted cases in mainland China's tally of 20 new confirmed infections for August 20, announced.