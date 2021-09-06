Monday, September 6, 2021

Italian life expectancy falls due to pandemic

Life expectancy for men in some of Italy’s worst-hit provinces in the pandemic has dropped by more than four years.

ISTAT, Italy’s national statistics bureau, in a report said that compared with 2019, nationwide life expectancy for those born in 2020 dropped by 1.2 years.

“In 2020, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the sharp increase in the risk of mortality that derived from it abruptly interrupted the increase of life expectancy at birth that had marked a trend up to 2019," ISTAT said.

The pandemic first erupted outside Asia in northern Italy, and much of the north reeled with confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the initial wave of cases. In the northern provinces of Bergamo, Cremona and Lodi, life expectancy for men decreased by some 4.3 to 4.5 years.

For women in those provinces, the reduced expectancy ranged from 3.2 to 2.9 years.

For a child born in 2020, male life expectancy nationwide is 79.7 and female life expectancy is 84.4, ISTAT said.

UK records 41,192 new cases, 45 deaths

Britain has recorded 41,192 new daily Covid-19 cases, government statistics showed. There were 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from previous day's figure of 68.

Armenia approves 1-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine for use

Armenia has authorised Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use against Covid-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, said.

Armenia approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.

EU watchdog studying data on Pfizer Covid vaccine booster dose

Europe's medicines regulator has said it was evaluating data on a booster dose for Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, to be given six months after the second dose in people 16 years of age and older.

The drugmakers filed an application with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which said it would carry out a speedy evaluation of the data, with an outcome expected "within the next few weeks".

Slovakia eases Covid rules for events during pope's visit

Slovakia has widened registration for public events planned during a visit by Pope Francis that begins to allow some people not vaccinated against Covid-19 also to attend.

Pope Francis is due to arrive in mainly Roman Catholic Slovakia on September 12 for a visit culminating in an open-air Mass at the Sastin pilgrimage site in western Slovakia on September 15.

New Caledonia locks down again over Covid cases

New Caledonia will impose a new coronavirus lockdown after three new cases were confirmed in the South Pacific French territory that had been declared "Covid free," officials said.

Previously just 139 positive Covid-19 cases had been recorded among the population of around 290,000, and no deaths.