Tuesday, March 16, 2021

EMA: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots

The head of the European Medicines Agency says there is “no indication” that AstraZeneca vaccines are the cause of blood clots reported in some shot recipients. Those reports led several European countries to suspend use of the vaccine.

Emer Cooke said that the agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks, but an evaluation is ongoing.

Cooke said experts are meeting this week to discuss the available information and will make a recommendation Thursday.

Turkey logs 16,749 new cases, highest daily rise this year

Turkey has recorded 16,749 new cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily increase this year, health ministry data showed.

Turkey has recorded a total of 2,911,642 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the data showed, while 71 people have died in the the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,623.

WHO: Report on virus origins delayed a week

A World Health Organization spokesman says a widely expected report by a team of experts who travelled to China to look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic is “likely” to be pushed back until next week.

Spokesman Christian Lindmeier says the report was “simply not ready” and the team members who have been working with Chinese officials to draft it “want to get it right.”

Italy reports 502 deaths, 20,396 new cases

Italy reported 502 deaths against 354 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,396 from 15,267 the day before.

Some 369,375 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,015, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 103,001 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

UK reports 110 more deaths

Britain reported 110 more deaths from, taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result to 125,690.

A further 5,294 people tested positive for the disease, while the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine rose to 24.840 million from 24.453 million, approaching half the adult population.

Dutch coronavirus infections jumped 24 percent last week

The number of new infections in the Netherlands increased by 24 percent in the week, the biggest weekly jump since mid-December, Dutch health authorities said.

A total 39,527 new cases were confirmed in the country of 17 million people in the past week, taking the total number of patients since the start of the pandemic to almost 1.2 million, with 16,119 related deaths.

South Africa approves Pfizer-BioNTech for emergency use

South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said that it had approved a "section 21" emergency use application for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

SAHPRA added in a statement that the approval was subject to further efficacy and safety surveillance of the vaccine in the country, including monitoring its efficacy against the dominant local variant.

Iceland to open borders to all who have had Covid jab

Iceland is to allow entry to all visitors bearing proof of vaccination against Covid starting Thursday, the health ministry said.

The policy, already in place since January 20 for visitors from anywhere in the passport-free Schengen area, will be extended to all arrivals regardless of their country of origin, the ministry said in a statement.

Customs authorities will accept vaccination certificates from Schengen countries or the World Health Organization's "yellow card".

Iran starts domestic vaccine tests, curbs New Year trips

Iran launched human trials of its third domestic vaccine candidate, as authorities banned travel to 40 cities and towns during the Iranian New Year holidays.

Iran, a coronavirus epicenter in the Middle East, is developing several vaccines, including one in cooperation with Cuba, to help it fight the pandemic despite US sanctions interfering with its ability to import vaccines.

The new vaccine has been named Fakhra in honour of assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed a Defence Minis try research body which helped develop the drug, according to state media.

WHO experts to meet on AstraZeneca shot as virus cases surge

WHO safety experts are preparing to meet over the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine whose rollout has been halted in several European countries over blood clot fears, imperilling the pandemic fight as infection rates surge.

The three largest EU nations, Germany, Italy and France, joined others in suspending the shot Monday, dealing a blow to the global immunisation campaign against a disease that has killed more than 2.6 million people.

The World Health Organization, AstraZeneca, and the European Medicines Agency have insisted the shot is safe, and that there is no link between the vaccine and reported blood clots.

Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors

The Philippine capital Manila will widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting, tightening restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections.

Only those aged 18-65 years old will be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors.

Roche launches variant test to help monitor mutations

Roche is launching a SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations, the Swiss pharmaceuticals group has said. The test runs on widely used high-throughput systems and is for research purposes only.

"Periodic assessments against emerging variants have shown that Roche’s current diagnostic tests for detecting active SARS-CoV-2 infections remain accurate and effective," it said.

New variant found in French region of Brittany

A new variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French Health Ministry in a statement, adding that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.