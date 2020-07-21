Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Global Covid-19 infections top 15 million

Coronavirus has now infected over 15 million people and killed over 616,000, according to a tally by Worldometer.

The tally shows that over 9 million have recovered.

The top five countries with the highest number of infections are US, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

Pandemic 'showing no signs of slowing down' in Americas

The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing "no signs of slowing down" in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization's director Carissa Etienne said in a virtual meeting in Washington, with the virus landing in Guianese shield countries on the continent's northeastern coast and surges in Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.

Some Central American nations were seeing their highest weekly increase of cases since the virus landed, and that because of the high burden of infectious diseases and chronic conditions in the Americas, three out of 10 people - 325 million - were at "increased risk" of developing complications from Covid- 19, Etienne added.

She highlighted 900,000 new cases and nearly 22,000 deaths reported in the region over the past week, most of them in Brazil, Mexico and the US.

Turkey's virus recoveries hit over 204,000

Over 1,000 people in Turkey won the battle with the virus in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 204,011, according to the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey recorded 928 new cases of the virus, bringing the tally to 221,500, said Koca on Twitter.

Citing data, Koca also said the country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,526, with 18 new fatalities reported over the last day.

Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over virus

The Nobel Foundation, which manages the Nobel Prizes, cancelled its traditional December banquet because of the coronavirus pandemic and said the award ceremonies would be held in "new forms".

This is the first time since 1956 that the lavish banquet has been cancelled, according to the foundation.

The event traditionally marks the end of the so-called Nobel Week, when the year's prize-winners are invited to Swedish capital Stockholm for talks and the award ceremony.

France records 584 new cases in 24 hours

France has recorded 584 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 177,338, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down 107, and the number in intensive care was down by 12, the figures showed.

The ministry revised down slightly its figure for the total death toll since the start of the outbreak, to 30,165 from 30,177 a day earlier. It did not immediately give a reason for the revision.

Zimbabwe tightens virus rules ahead of protests

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government would impose a night-time curfew and tighten other measures to tackle rising coronavirus infections, adding that anyone who challenged the rules faced severe punishment.

Critics and the opposition said the new steps were linked to anti-government protests planned for next week.

On Monday police arrested an opposition official and a journalist, accusing them of inciting violence ahead of July 31 demonstrations by activists who say government corruption has exacerbated economic hardship.

No certainty Oxford will rollout vaccine in 2020

The University of Oxford's possible Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine has said.

The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, preserving hopes it could be in use by the end of 2020.

Sarah Gilbert told BBC Radio that the vaccine needed to be shown to work in late-stage trials, large quantities needed to be manufactured and regulators had to agree quickly to license it for emergency use before large numbers of people could be vaccinated.

Iran hits record 229 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran has seen a record 229 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures showed.

Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic, began relaxing its lockdown in mid-April.

China requires negative tests for arriving air passengers

Passengers of China-bound flights must provide negative Covid-19 test results before boarding, China's aviation authority has said.

Nucleic acid tests must be completed within five days of embarkation, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website.

Tests should be conducted at facilities designated or recognised by Chinese embassies in host countries, it said.

The embassies will carefully assess the testing capacity of host countries and formulate travel procedures when testing conditions are met, CAAC said.

People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home - study

South Korean epidemiologists have found that people were more likely to contract the new coronavirus from members of their own households than from contacts outside the home.

A study published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 16 looked in detail at 5,706 "index patients" who had tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 59,000 people who came into contact with them.

The findings showed just two out of 100 infected people had caught the virus from non-household contacts, while one in 10 had contracted the disease from their own families.

Austria reintroducing face mask in supermarkets, banks

Austria is reintroducing a requirement that face masks be worn in supermarkets, banks, and post offices because of an increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Austria went into lockdown early in its outbreak in mid-March and began loosening its restrictions a month later, even scrapping the requirement to wear face masks in shops and schools on June 15.

Face masks are still required on public transport, in hospitals and pharmacies, and at hairdressers.

Pandemic could widen economic gender gap

The coronavirus pandemic could jeopardise the progress made by women over the last three decades in narrowing the economic gap between themselves and their male counterparts, the IMF said.

The health crisis, which will lead to a 4.9 percent contraction in global GDP, affects women more than men because they hold more jobs in the hardest-hit sectors, such as the service industry, retail, and hotels.

In the US, about 54 percent of women work in sectors where they cannot telework.

In Brazil, 67 percent of women are unable to work remotely.

Testing urged in India as cases rise by 37,140

A surge of 37,140 new cases in the past 24 hours has taken India’s number of coronavirus infections to 1,155,191.

The health ministry also reported 587 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 28,084. The number of recoveries stand at 724,577.

India’s top medical research body, the Indian Council for Medical Research, has asked states to add more labs and increase testing capacity of the approved labs. A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million population.

EU leaders agree on virus aid package

European leaders agreed on a massive aid package for their pandemic-ravaged economies.

After a fractious summit, European leaders agreed on a rescue package of $858 billion (750 billion euros) to try and pull their bloc out of a deep recession.

Australia extends job support

Australia will spend $11.8 billion (A$16.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.

The six-month extension of the programme allays fears a hard end to the current $49.3 billion (A$70 billion) scheme, originally scheduled for September 30, would prolong Australia's first recession in three decades.

The government will also increase stimulus spending on two income support programmes to around US$60 billion (Aus$86 billion).

However, subsidies will be reduced under the new programme, which runs through to March 31 and is expected to cover about 1 million workers, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government seeks to wean the economy of fiscal support.

Ukraine cases exceed 60,000

The total number of cases in Ukraine has reached 60,166 and 1,518 people died, Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week Ukrainians were fed up with the coronavirus lockdown and the government should be cautious about extending it.

Eight cases reported in China's Xinjiang

Numbers of new cases in China’s latest outbreak fell, with just eight reported in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Another three cases were brought from outside the country, according to the National Health Commission, bringing China’s total to 83,693 with 4,634 deaths.

Xinjiang cases have been concentrated in the regional capital and largest city of Urumqi, where around 50 people and possibly more have been infected.

South Korea cases resurge

South Korea’s new virus cases have bounced back to above 40, a day after it reported its smallest daily jump in local Covid-19 transmissions in two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has reported 45 additional coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period. It says the additional figures brought the country’s total to 13,816 with 296 deaths.

The agency says 20 of the newly recorded cases were locally infected patients while the rest 25 were associated with international arrivals.

Trump supports face masks

With no effective treatment yet, there are few options available to combat the spread of the virus, though they do include face masks – which US President Donald Trump and his political allies refused to encourage for months.