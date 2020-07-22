A housewife turned artist paints inspiring murals around Turkey’s Mersin
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
A housewife turned artist paints inspiring murals around Turkey’s MersinNazife Bilgin Hazar, a housewife-turned-muralist, was encouraged by her family to pursue an art degree ten years ago, and she hasn’t stopped painting walls since.
Nazife Bilgin Hazar painting a mural of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 22, 2020

“I’m turning 58 in August,” Nazife Bilgin Hazar tells TRT World. “I went to university when I was 49.”

Hazar had been a housewife with a high school diploma until then, but encouraged by her sons Cihan and Can, who are now 33 and 27 respectively, she decided to take the plunge.

“I had seen them study through the eighth grade, so I wouldn’t be neglecting them,” Hazar says. 

“I was already making art at home, but my boys told me I should go to school for it too, (and) that I wouldn’t feel alienated [because of the age difference with the other students] since I was like a friend to them, too.”

“My husband Ishak was very supportive too,” Hazar tells TRT World. “He would drop me off to classes and was very appreciative of my efforts to better myself.”

“I hadn’t studied high school topics since I graduated,” Hazar recalls. “So I went to a study centre in 2010 [to prepare for the university exam] and asked the students there if they would mind me sitting in on one class. The subject was geometry, and they said they didn’t mind at all.”

“I was 48 then, and trying to refresh my knowledge,” Hazar continues. “There was a question on the board,” she says. “Well, there was not a peep from the rest of the class, so eventually I raised my hand and asked if I could answer it.”

Nazife Bilgin Hazar successfully passed her university entrance exams, and earned a place at Mersin University Fine Arts Faculty Painting division in 2011. 

She graduated with a 98.59 average in 2015, she says not without a hint of pride in her voice.

The idea for painting murals came when she was asked in 2014 to paint one for a temporary animal shelter as a final for a class she was enrolled in. A first-time mural painter, Hazar chose a variation on Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” which depicts a farmer and his daughter, and added a dog.

Recommended

Hazar also painted murals for social responsibility projects at various locations such as a children’s detention centre - where she was asked to paint trees, flowers, skies, and the sea - the Alzheimer’s Foundation, and an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre (AMATEM).

With her painting professor, she painted Mersin University’s Medical School food hall walls, for which she says “I tried to reduce their stress and painted a sea mural they could enjoy looking at during their breaks”.

Hazar tells TRT World that “there is no age for going  to school, not really.” She continues to paint murals around the city of Mersin, where she lives.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame