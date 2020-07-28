Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Iran records 235 more deaths

Iran has registered a record 235 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

Iran is the hardest hit country by the pandemic in the Middle East, and virus infections and deaths have risen sharply since restrictions on movement began to be eased in mid-April.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on state television that the number of registered virus cases reached 296,273 cases and the death toll was 16,147.

Turkey's death toll stands at 15 after a month

Turkey's daily death toll from the virus drops to 15 after a month, the country's health minister says.

The country's total number of fatalities from the disease rose to 5,645, with latest additions over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey confirmed 1,092 more recoveries from the virus, bringing the tally to 211,561.

Citing the Health Ministry data, Koca said that a total of 963 people contracted with the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 227,982.

France reports 14 more fatalities

French health authorities have reported 14 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 30,223, a figure twice as high as the daily average increase of seven seen over the last week.

In a statement, authorities said the number of people in hospital for the virus went down again, pursuing a two-month downward trend.

Lukashenko recovers from asymptomatic coronavirus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he recovered from the virus without any symptoms, a local news agency quoted him as saying.

The 65-year-old leader has resisted calls to impose lockdown measures or close the borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the eastern European country.

He has previously dismissed fears about the pandemic as a “psychosis” and suggested remedies such as drinking vodka or taking saunas to battle the coronavirus.

Spain records 905 new cases

Spain has reported 905 new cases, with the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Madrid accounting for most of them.

The cumulative total stands at 280,610 cases, according to health ministry data. The figure is up 1,828 from the previous day, and includes results from antibody tests on people who may already have recovered.

WHO: Pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal

A World Health Organization official has described the pandemic as “one big wave” and has warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenza’s tendency to follow seasons.

WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of cases like those in Hong Kong as “waves” as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread.

Malta says 65 rescued migrants test positive for virus

Sixty-five migrants who were in a group of 94 people rescued at sea and taken to Malta have tested positive for the virus, Malta's health ministry has said.

It has been the single largest cluster of positive cases detected on the Mediterranean island since the first case came to light there on March 7.

The health ministry said 85 of the migrants have been tested so far, with nine awaiting an examination. It gave no further information about their condition.

South Africa nearing half-million virus cases

South Africa is closing in on a half-million confirmed cases as the country posted nearly 300 deaths in a single day.

South Africa now has 452,529 cases and 7,067 deaths, making up more than half the reported cases on the African continent. It has the fifth highest caseload in the world.

Like many others, the country has struggled with trying to ease lockdown restrictions and then seeing cases rise. But businesses have expressed frustration as unemployment is now above 30 percent and likely to keep increasing.

And corruption related to pandemic aid is a problem as the president has warned that now, more than ever, persistent graft puts people’s lives at risk.

Germany advises against travel to Spanish regions

Germany's foreign ministry has advised holidaymakers not to travel to several Spanish regions including Catalonia, home to Barcelona, that have seen coronavirus infection rates rise.

"We currently advise against unnecessary tourist trips to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre due to high infection numbers and local lockdowns," the ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

Spain's rise in Covid-19 cases has prompted most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.

Vietnam locks down its 3rd-largest city as cases grow

Vietnam has locked down its third-largest city for two weeks after 15 cases of Covid-19 were found in a hospital, the government said.

The new cases in the central city of Da Nang are the first confirmed to be locally transmitted in the country in over three months.

Public transport into and out of Da Nang was cancelled. Over the weekend, thousands of mostly Vietnamese tourists cut short their summer holidays in the popular beach destination.

On Sunday, the government ordered unessential businesses to close and required people to practice social distancing in the city of 1.1 million people.

All 15 cases in the new outbreak are patients and health workers at Da Nang hospital.

With the new infections, Vietnam has reported 431 cases of Covid-19 without a death.

Philippines confirms 1,678 new cases, 4 deaths

The Philippine health ministry has confirmed 1,678 new coronavirus infections, reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases for a 14th successive day.

In a bulletin, the ministry said on Tuesday the total deaths had increased by four to 1,947, with confirmed cases rising to 83,673.

Hong Kong reports 106 new cases

Hong Kong has reported 106 new coronavirus cases, including 98 that were locally transmitted, as the city braced for the implementation of strict new measures that will ban restaurant dining and restrict gatherings to two people.

The global financial hub reported 145 new cases on Monday. The new regulations, which also mandate masks in outdoor spaces, take effect from Wednesday for one week.

Since late January, more than 2,880 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 22 of whom have died.

Negligence driving increase in German cases

Negligence is behind a steady rise in new coronavirus infections in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said, adding that it was unclear if the country was experiencing a second wave.

"The new developments in Germany make me very worried," Lothar Wieler said during his first news conference in weeks. "The rise has to do with the fact that we have become negligent."

The number of daily new cases almost doubled on Tuesday to 633, and the RKI linked the increase to increased social contact at parties and in the workplace. It urged people not to flout social distancing rules.

Russia's cases surpass 820,000

Russia has reported 5,395 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide tally to 823,515, the fourth largest in the world.

Russia's coronavirus task force said on Tuesday 150 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll in the country of around 145 million people to 13,504.

Indonesia reports 1,748 new infections, 63 deaths

Indonesia has reported 1,748 new coronavirus infections, bringing its tally to 102,051confirmed cases overall

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to Coviud-19 rose by 63, bringing the total to 4,901, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Hawaii says Japan is considering it for travel resumption

Hawaii's governor said Japan had put it on a list of destinations for the potential resumption of international travel, making it the only US state being considered.

"It's important that we restore travel between Japan and Hawaii and we see this program as a way to make this possible, while also preventing the further spread of infections Governor David Ige said in a statement.