South Korean authorities have arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country's largest outbreak of Covid-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offences.

Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5,200 of South Korea’s 14,336 Covid-19 cases.

Its branch in the southern city of Daegu emerged as the biggest cluster after infections spiked in late February.

Health authorities used an aggressive test-and-quarantine program to contain the outbreak in Daegu and nearby towns by April, but the country has seen a resurgence of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area since late May.

READ MORE:South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak threatening Seoul

Black-out over outbreak