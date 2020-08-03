At least five soldiers have been killed and another five wounded in twin attacks blamed on militants in central Mali.

A military convoy was ambushed en route from the village of Goma-Coura to Diabaly town on Sunday, a local elected official told while requesting anonymity.

He said four pickup trucks and an armoured vehicle were missing after the attack.

Concurrent fire

Simultaneously, a camp at Goma-Coura came under artillery fire, the army said in a statement posted on its Twitter account, which also reported the ambush.