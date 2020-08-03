Relatives of the 43 people killed in Italy's Morandi Bridge collapse say the pomp and ceremony to inaugurate a sleek new bridge in Genoa risk overshadowing the tragedy.

Jets trailing the colours of the Italian flag will roar overhead as the national anthem plays, almost two years to the day the Morandi highway gave way during heavy rain, hurling dozens of cars and several trucks onto railway tracks below.

President Sergio Mattarella will be the first to officially cross the new bridge on Monday.

Famed Italian architect Renzo Piano designed the structure and gave it a curved, gleaming underbelly evoking the hull of a ship in tribute to Genoa's maritime history.

The names of the victims will be read aloud, though many of their loved ones will not be present.

"We won't be at the inauguration, we don't want the tragedy to be transformed into a carnival," said Egle Possetti, whose sister died in the August 14, 2018 disaster along with her husband and their two children.

"You can have this sort of big party if you knock down the bridge because it's old, you build a new one, and no one's died."

Structural problems

The Morandi bridge had been riddled with structural problems for decades, leading to expensive maintenance, and its collapse threw the spotlight on Italy's creaking infrastructure.

The tragedy also ended the longstanding concession of highway maintenance by a company majority-owned by the powerful Benetton family.

The new high-tech structure will have four maintenance robots running along its length to spot weathering or erosion, as well as a special dehumidification system to limit corrosion.

It is expected to open to traffic on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Born of tragedy