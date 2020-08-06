Turkey has commenced a special wide-ranging inspection across 81 provinces to ensure Covid-19 measures are being followed.

The country's interior ministry announced the move on Wednesday as daily confirmed cases peaked above 1,000.

Measures in place

Special Covid-19 units are being deployed to conduct one-on-one monitoring for those who are required to self-quarantine, especially during the first seven days.

Masks and social distancing which are mandatory will be enforced at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and circumcision ceremonies.

Strict fines will be imposed to those caught flouting these rules.

Businesses and transport services that meet safety requirements will be awarded a "safe space" badge after three inspections.